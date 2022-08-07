 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Lynyrd Skynyrd ready to come home to Buffalo Chip

  • 0
Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at the Buffalo Chip at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

 Photo courtesy Sturgis Buffalo Chip

After four years away, Lynyrd Skynyrd will return to the Buffalo Chip's Wolfman Jack Stage Sunday night.

Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist and youngest brother of original band member Ronnie Van Zant, said it will be homecoming of sorts for the band.

"We've been like their house band for years, so it's good to get to come back," Van Zant said. "Lynyrd Skynyrd and bikers, what do you want? Don't get much better than that."

Van Zant joined the band about 10 years after Ronnie, Steve Gaines, Cassie Gaines and Dean Kilpatrick, along with two pilots, died in an airplane crash Oct. 20, 1977 on a return trip from Greenville, South Carolina. The rest of the band recovered.

Lynyrd Skynyrd reunited in 1987 for a full-scale tour with Van Zant on lead vocals. They have not rested since.

People are also reading…

The band is now made up of Van Zant, original member Gary Rossington, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

Van Zant said for him, he loves coming back to Sturgis and seeing all the "nice rides" and meeting different people.

"There's all aspects of life out there," he said. "There's doctors, lawyers, I even met a monsignor out there and have become good friends with him over the years."

Van Zant said unfortunately this year the band won't be able to stay and enjoy the festivities as much, but hope to be back next year to celebrate 50 years of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He said it marks the the 50th year from when the first album was released.

"What better way to do it than to come to Sturgis," he said. "I hope it happens for us. We're teaming up with some of our good friends. I can't really announce it right now, but we're working on teaming up with people that we have played with multiple times for next year to celebrate Lynyrd Skynyrd."

He said it's awesome to see all the different generations joining in the music over the years. He said it really has become a family thing.

Lynyrd Skynyrd headlines the Wolfman Jack Stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo Chip. Bush precedes the band at 8:30 with Devon Worley Band at 7:05 p.m.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News