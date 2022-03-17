Lynyrd Skynyrd to play at Buffalo Chip during 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Lynyrd Skynyrd is “Comin’ Back for More” with a performance scheduled at the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The classic rock band behind hits like “Free Bird,” “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama” will play at the Buffalo Chip on Aug. 7.

The band has played at the Buffalo Chip numerous times, but returns after four years away. It’s currently made up of original member Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.

“What’s remarkable about a Skynyrd show at the Buffalo Chip is that the band has just as much love for the audience as the audience does for the band,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Buffalo Chip. “This magical energy creates a party atmosphere that both diehard Skynyrd fans and new fans won’t want to miss experiencing.”

Before making their way to the rally, the band will play at the Magic City Blues Festival on Aug. 6 in Billings.

Lynyrd Skynyrd joins Bush on the bill list for Aug. 7. Other performers scheduled to play the Buffalo Chip include Snoop Dogg and Buckcherry on Aug. 6; Rob Zombie Aug. 8; Travis Tritt and Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners Aug. 10, Pop Evil Aug. 12 and Painkillers.

The Buffalo Chip also announced the launch of the King of Sturgis giveaway with Live Hospitality and Black Hills Harley-Davidson for its second year.

The giveaway is a $30,000 grand prize vacation package that includes motorcycle upgrades, four week-long stays at any Liv Hospitality property, $500 in free play per winner package, meal comps up to 4,100 a day per package, four seven-day admission passes, four seats in the front row of the Top Shelf each night for penthouse level concert viewing, four reserved spaces on the Legends Ride, Biker Belles Ride, Rusty Wallace Ride and Western Frontier Ride, eight Buffalo Chip t-shirts, 140 drink coupons, nightly dinner at the Buffalo Chip Speakeasy Steakhouse and wine bar, private secured parking and more.

