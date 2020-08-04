Main Street Square to hold concert on Friday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC kicks off Main Street Square’s new concert series, Golden Hour Live, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

“We had them last year and they put on such a fantastic show. We really wanted to invite them back, and it worked out we had an opening during the rally,” Marketing and Media Director Maja Cromwell said Tuesday.

People can bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy a night of free music or purchase a VIP Patio Pass for $25 ($20 in advance). Main Street Square is capping patio occupancy at 100 so those who want to social distance can, Cromwell said. To order VIP Patio Passes, go to mainstreetsquare.org/goldenhourlive-thunderstruck.

Main Street Square also had a limited number of luxury cabanas with seating for four to six people, but those have sold out.

Because Main Street Square is an outdoor venue, masks are not required but free masks and hand sanitizing stations will be at event entrances, Cromwell said. Vendor booths will have hand sanitizer, too. Main Street Square also purchased a turf-specific disinfectant that protects against COVID-19, hepatitis B and C, Norovirus, H1N1, and CA MRSA.