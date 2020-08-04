Main Street Square to hold concert on Friday evening

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC kicks off Main Street Square’s new concert series, Golden Hour Live, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
“We had them last year and they put on such a fantastic show. We really wanted to invite them back, and it worked out we had an opening during the rally,” Marketing and Media Director Maja Cromwell said Tuesday.
People can bring their own lawn chairs and enjoy a night of free music or purchase a VIP Patio Pass for $25 ($20 in advance). Main Street Square is capping patio occupancy at 100 so those who want to social distance can, Cromwell said. To order VIP Patio Passes, go to mainstreetsquare.org/goldenhourlive-thunderstruck.
Main Street Square also had a limited number of luxury cabanas with seating for four to six people, but those have sold out.
Because Main Street Square is an outdoor venue, masks are not required but free masks and hand sanitizing stations will be at event entrances, Cromwell said. Vendor booths will have hand sanitizer, too. Main Street Square also purchased a turf-specific disinfectant that protects against COVID-19, hepatitis B and C, Norovirus, H1N1, and CA MRSA.
Food trucks will be downtown during Golden Hour Live, Cromwell said, and a South Dakota Made Mini Market will sell arts and crafts, produce, and treats such as kettle corn, popcorn, strawberry lemonade, pickles and more.
“The market will be fenced off so people can walk around, grab a glass of wine, shop and listen to music,” she said.
Though Main Street Square cancelled its Thursdays on the Square 2020 lineup because of COVID-19, Cromwell said they still wanted to provide entertainment. Golden Hour Live will be a monthly summertime Friday night series.
“We want to stay within CDC guidelines and provide our community with some much-needed relief,” she said. “We’re excited to be doing things. We know it’s different, but people can still have fun.”
Golden Hour Live will continue in September with Sean McConnell, a folk country singer and recording artist. In 2021, Cromwell hopes the Golden Hour Live series will include three or four concerts.
Friday's Golden Hour Live concert is co-sponsored by Vast Broadband and Scull Construction Service, with masks and hand sanitizer sponsored by Monument Health.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!