 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Make Music Black Hills festivities to be held Monday in downtown Rapid City
alert top story

Make Music Black Hills festivities to be held Monday in downtown Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}
The Wake Singers

The Wake Singers will perform during the Make Music Black Hills celebration on June 21.

 Courtesy

Make Music Black Hills is treating music lovers and musicians of all ages to a full day of fun.

Make Music Black Hills is part of a free celebration of music and the summer solstice that’s held worldwide on Monday, June 21. It’s open to anyone, amateur or professional, who wants to participate.

In Rapid City, Dahl Arts Center is hosting Make Music Black Hills festivities starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday, with instrument workshops, music lessons, giveaways, live music, dancing and more. The Dahl and Rapid City Public Library will host arts and crafts tables.

"It should be a fun event. We're really excited. I think we're expecting cooler temperatures so hopefully that means people will stick around longer. We definitely want a big turnout," said Josie Weiland, communications coordinator for Dahl Arts Center. 

Seventh Street between Kansas City and Quincy Streets will be blocked off for Make Music Black Hills activities, Weiland said. The following performances and events will take place outdoors on the Seventh Street Stage in front of Dahl Arts Center:

  • 10:45-11:15 a.m. Rapid City Ranger Band
  • 11:15-11:30 a.m. Rapid City Rush’s mascot, Nugget, will join the Rapid City Ranger Band to help lead the Drum Mass Appeal. The audience can join in and receive a free set of drumsticks.
  • 11:30 a.m.-noon Black Hills Drum Project
  • Noon-12:30 p.m. Guitarist Joshua Simpson
  • 12:30-1 p.m. Joshua Simpson will lead the audience in the Harmonica Mass Appeal. Free harmonicas and a lesson will be provided.
  • 1-2 p.m. Guitarists Bruce Neubert and Mark McFarland
  • 2-3 p.m. Classic rock and country band Kim and the Cue Balls
  • 3-4 p.m. Blues and jazz guitarist, singer/songwriter Bodhi Linde

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Indoors throughout the day, local vendors will sell art and artisanal goods, some area businesses will have booths, the Dahl will provide face painting, and the following musicians and groups will perform:

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Averianna

12:30-1:45 p.m. Emerging Artists Showcase

2-2:45 p.m. Cantio Flutes and Academy of Dance Arts

3-3:45 p.m. Oglala Lakota musicians The Wake Singers

Luke Graves will play ambient piano music during the afternoon.

Food trucks Green Chili Shack, The Grass Wagon, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, and Elenitsa’s Greek Grill will be at Make Music Black Hills from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 

For more information about Make Music Day, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/listings/locations/

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways Beyonce keeps her skin looking flawless

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways Beyonce keeps her skin looking flawless

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News