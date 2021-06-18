Make Music Black Hills festivities to be held Monday in downtown Rapid City

Make Music Black Hills is treating music lovers and musicians of all ages to a full day of fun.
Make Music Black Hills is part of a free celebration of music and the summer solstice that’s held worldwide on Monday, June 21. It’s open to anyone, amateur or professional, who wants to participate.
In Rapid City, Dahl Arts Center is hosting Make Music Black Hills festivities starting at 10:45 a.m. Monday, with instrument workshops, music lessons, giveaways, live music, dancing and more. The Dahl and Rapid City Public Library will host arts and crafts tables.
"It should be a fun event. We're really excited. I think we're expecting cooler temperatures so hopefully that means people will stick around longer. We definitely want a big turnout," said Josie Weiland, communications coordinator for Dahl Arts Center.
Seventh Street between Kansas City and Quincy Streets will be blocked off for Make Music Black Hills activities, Weiland said. The following performances and events will take place outdoors on the Seventh Street Stage in front of Dahl Arts Center:
- 10:45-11:15 a.m. Rapid City Ranger Band
- 11:15-11:30 a.m. Rapid City Rush’s mascot, Nugget, will join the Rapid City Ranger Band to help lead the Drum Mass Appeal. The audience can join in and receive a free set of drumsticks.
- 11:30 a.m.-noon Black Hills Drum Project
- Noon-12:30 p.m. Guitarist Joshua Simpson
- 12:30-1 p.m. Joshua Simpson will lead the audience in the Harmonica Mass Appeal. Free harmonicas and a lesson will be provided.
- 1-2 p.m. Guitarists Bruce Neubert and Mark McFarland
- 2-3 p.m. Classic rock and country band Kim and the Cue Balls
- 3-4 p.m. Blues and jazz guitarist, singer/songwriter Bodhi Linde
Indoors throughout the day, local vendors will sell art and artisanal goods, some area businesses will have booths, the Dahl will provide face painting, and the following musicians and groups will perform:
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Averianna
12:30-1:45 p.m. Emerging Artists Showcase
2-2:45 p.m. Cantio Flutes and Academy of Dance Arts
3-3:45 p.m. Oglala Lakota musicians The Wake Singers
Luke Graves will play ambient piano music during the afternoon.
Food trucks Green Chili Shack, The Grass Wagon, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, and Elenitsa’s Greek Grill will be at Make Music Black Hills from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information about Make Music Day, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/listings/locations/