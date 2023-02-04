Travel back in time to the 1970s, when ABBA topped music charts worldwide with hit songs like “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Super Trouper” and “Dancing Queen.” MANIA: The ABBA Tribute Tour is coming to Rapid City to recreate and celebrate the pop super group.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument. Tickets are $27.50 to $64.50. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/mania23 for tickets and information.

The show recreates the experience of an ABBA concert. It is designed to please die-hard, lifelong ABBA fans as well as a new generation who may know ABBA from the musical “Mamma Mia!” but never saw the iconic band perform live.

The legendary group formed in Stockholm, Sweden in 1972 by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group's name is an acronym of the first letters of their first names arranged as a palindrome.

In MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, ABBA is portrayed by Alison Ward as Agnetha, James Allen as Bjorn, Jeff Pike as Benny and Hana Keala Freeman as Anni-Frid.

"It’s a replica of ABBA and we copy all their exact costumes and replicate one of the tours by way of one of the set lists they had," said Ward, who has portrayed Agnetha since joining MANIA in 2010. "We and the fans all just have a full party, dancing around from start to finish. We are doing exactly what ABBA did."

“Whether you’re a number one ABBA fan or you’ve heard one song, I guarantee everyone will come and have a great time,” she said. “We always close the show with ‘Dancing Queen,’ and without a doubt, it gets (everyone) on their feet. ‘Dancing Queen’ is everyone’s favorite.”

The costumes and choreography, as well as the music, mimic the original ABBA as much as possible, Ward said.

“We try to replicate them as best we can while entertaining a full theater of people. We definitely sing the favorites. We do all the top hits. People will know every word, whether they’re ABBA fans or not,” Ward said.

“We really do give it 200% every night and the show is one big party,” she said. Everything’s live and we have an absolute blast doing it. It’s such a great job I have to just have a good old time every night.”

Originally from Liverpool, England, Ward has performed as a vocalist throughout the United Kingdom, including at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. Now living in Las Vegas, Ward has been a lead vocalist there in the show “Dancing Queen.” When she’s not touring with MANIA, Ward performs on cruises headlining her own solo show, “All By Myself,” singing tunes from musical divas past and present.

She first joined the cast of MANIA in the United Kingdom and has since toured the United States and the world with the ABBA tribute show.

“I’ve been to Brazil with the show, and a French tour and the UK. I’m a lucky one,” Ward said.

"Over the years, I have always loved the music of ABBA,” she said. "In my family we always loved hearing and playing the songs and my mum told me a lot of stories (about the band). So, I've been getting to know more about them over the years. Even now, after coming back from COVID and touring during this new year, I’m still learning more about them even today."

Ward said when she joined the tribute show, nothing she’d done before prepared her for the audience reaction.

"My first concert, we played in front of a bunch of screaming fans," Ward said. "And they all just love the show. … Big or small, we have such amazing fans wherever we go. Just a party every time we do it."

“I’ve sung these songs thousands of times now and I love them just as much,” she said. “Every night, the audience loves it just as much. It’s always a joy to see everyone’s reaction.”

For Ward, one of the pleasures of the show is performing with a cast that have become her best friends.

James Allen, who portrays Bjorn, is from Sydney, Australia. Allen has performed in numerous leading theater productions such as “Les Miserables,” “West Side Story” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He has been a guest entertainer on numerous cruise lines, and he also lived in Las Vegas for several years while performing in “Donn Arden’s Jubilee.”

Jeff Pike, who portrays Benny, is a vocalist, keyboardist and guitarist. Pike has performed many different musical styles in his three decades as an entertainer. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he recently recorded two new albums; one was released in 2022 and the other is scheduled for release in 2023.

Hana Keala Freeman, who is joining MANIA: The ABBA Tribute for her second tour, portrays Anni-Frid. Freeman is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Reno and is a Los Angeles-based actress, singer and dancer. She has performed for Tokyo Disney and toured the world in productions on cruise ships. She also performed in off-Broadway productions “50 Shades the Musical Parody” and “Sistas the Musical.” She has performed with hit Broadway national tours such as “Ghost the Musical.”