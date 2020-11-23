Mannheim Steamroller announces its Christmas show will return to Rapid City in 2021

Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas tour will be back in Rapid City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tickets for the 2021 holiday tour will go on sale next week, at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Civic Center’s box office, at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec, by phone at 800-GOT-MINE and online at gotmine.com .

“An abundance of caution is necessary during this time of uncertainty. 2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Davis said. “I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition.”