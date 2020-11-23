 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mannheim Steamroller announces its Christmas show will return to Rapid City in 2021
alert top story

Mannheim Steamroller announces its Christmas show will return to Rapid City in 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
MannSteam1

Mannheim Steamroller

 Matt Christine Photography

Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas tour will be back in Rapid City on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Tickets for the 2021 holiday tour will go on sale next week, at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Civic Center’s box office, at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec, by phone at 800-GOT-MINE and online at gotmine.com.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, announced the group will once again bring its annual holiday concert tour to fans nationwide in 2021.

“An abundance of caution is necessary during this time of uncertainty. 2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Davis said. “I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

And the nominees for Game of the Year are…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News