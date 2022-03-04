March entertainment features concerts, theater, film festival

Travel the world in March as concerts, theater and a film festival take you on an international tour of entertainment.

March 5

Take a musical dream vacation through Scotland, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic when the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra presents "22 Countries in 2 Hours," at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. This concert will feature the 2022 Young Artist Competition winner Karina Carley, violinist. Tickets are $17 to $32. Tickets: bhsymphony.org. Face masks are required. The concert can be viewed online at facebook.com/bhsymphony/

March 10-12, 17-19

Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment presents "The Scarlet Pimpernel," the tale of a mysterious and daring hero during the French Revolution, at 7:30 p.m. at Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, 1124 Kansas City St., Rapid City. Countless French aristocrats and their families are being sent to the guillotine for treason against the French republic. In seemingly hopeless, dark times, there is only one man who is able to save them – the Scarlet Pimpernel. His true identity is known only to a select few. His nemesis, Chauvelin, is obsessed with catching the Scarlet Pimpernel by any means necessary. Tickets are $17 adults; $10 children under 10. Tickets: our.show/seraphim/French or buy in person at Pure Bean Coffeehouse.

March 10

The HITS DEEP tour, with multi-platinum-selling Christian hip hop artist TobyMac and his DiverseCity Band, Crowder, Cochren & Co., CAIN and Terrian, will be at 7 p.m., Summit Arena at The Monument, Rapid City. All tickets for this show are $10 plus fee and taxes. Tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/tobymac. Some proceeds from the tour will benefit Salvation Army of the Black Hills to fight food insecurity.

March 13

The St. Patrick’s Day celebrations start with An Irish Rambling House at 2 p.m. at Homestake Opera House, Lead. This energetic folk music and dance production melds the traditions of American, Celtic and Baroque with Grammy-winning music. In Ireland, neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance and stories. These settings bore the Irish humor, charm and a sense of community and togetherness that An Irish Rambling House exemplifies. It’s a joyful culture rich in spirit and warmth. Tickets are $25 to $30; purchase tickets at https://our.show/irishramblinghouse

March 15

The University of South Dakota Chamber Singers present their tour program "Out of the Ashes” at 7 p.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church, Rapid City. This concert is a mix of classical and contemporary selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers including Tschesnokoff, Stroope and Lauridsen, plus folk songs and spirituals. Admission is a freewill donation. The Chamber Singers is the premier vocal ensemble at USD. Performers in the choir are selected through audition from the entire university student body. The choir's repertoire is primarily a capella.

March 18, 19, 20; 25, 26, 27

Black Hills Community Theatre presents the musical satire "Urinetown," at the Historic Theater in the Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26; 2 p.m. March 20 and 27. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. A single malevolent company profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. A hero decides he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets $21 to $30. Face masks required; socially distanced seating available by request. Tickets and information: bhct.org/urinetown.html

March 21, 22

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour takes viewers on worldwide adventures at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, Rapid City. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is an international film competition and annual presentation of films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, environment and adventure and exploration. Tickets are $25 per night or $40 for two-night ticket. Tickets and information: rapidcityartscouncil.org/banff or Keith Grant, 605-719-7218

March 24

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic, lovable character off the screen and onto the stage. This live action show will be at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. Children around the world have fun with Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative lessons. The live show invites them to keep learning while singing and dancing along. Tickets are $27.50; tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/blippi22

March 26

Stand-up comedian Jason Salmon shares his mix of colloquial philosophy and absurdist observation at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House, Lead. A must-see for comedy fans of all ages, Salmon’s stand-up comedy is described as “… like getting the best advice ever from the dumbest guy you know.” He’s performed across the United States, on TV in “Orange is the New Black” and “30 Rock,” and in commercials and on Comedy Central. Tickets are $15 to $20; tickets https://our.show/jasonsalmon

March 28

Rapid City Concert Association presents award-winning comedian and magician Chipper Lowell in “The Chipper Experience” at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument, Rapid City. For more than 20 years, Lowell has brought his quirky brand of infectiously amusing mayhem to audiences throughout the United States, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Mexico. Audiences are in for an evening of high-energy laughs and amazement. Tickets are $5 to $90; tickets: themonument.live/events/detail/rcca-presents-chipper-experience

March 31

The National Players present William Shakespeare’s beloved comedy, “A Midsummer Night's Dream," at 7:30 p.m. at the Matthews Opera House theater, Spearfish. This epic romantic entanglement is fun for all ages. Fairies, thespians, and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping, and the ragtag troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding tomorrow, what more could go wrong? When a fairy named Puck accidentally misapplies a love potion and purposefully transforms an actor into a donkey, it will take more than magic to set things right. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youths and Black Hills State University students. Tickets and information: 605-642-7973 or matthewsopera.com/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream/

