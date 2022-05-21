Matthews Gallery Summer Art Series opens June 3

The Matthews Gallery at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish begins its Summer Art Series June 3. This annual showcase of Black Hills artists will be open to the public through Labor Day. The exhibit includes paintings, digital artwork, pottery and glasswork.

“The response to our call for artists was remarkable,” said Kara Carver, Matthews Gallery manager. “Our summer exhibit will showcase some really extraordinary pieces. We have so many fresh faces coming to the Matthews as well as a number of returning favorites. The variety of work is stunning.”

The Summer Art Series will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 3. The reception will offer the public its first look at the exhibition and will introduce a new feature at the gallery – a weekly silent art auction. Each week, a work of art will be unveiled for auction at the Matthews. The public can view the item in the gallery and offer a bid. At the end of the week, the winner will be contacted. New works will be revealed for auction the following week.

This ongoing fundraiser will support the Matthews’ efforts to providing free programming for Spearfish and the surrounding communities and maintain a creative place for people to gather.

“Every piece in the gallery is for sale, which is a wonderful opportunity for our local artists,” Carver said. “Our hope is that people will fall in love with pieces and take them home that day to enjoy for the long term.”

“The level of artistic talent, whether it’s performance-based or visual, is astounding. The Black Hills has become a cultural hub and it’s essential that we continue to champion the growth of ideas and expression,” Carver said.

For more information, call 605-642-7973 or go to matthewsopera.com.

