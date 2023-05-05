Senior citizens are invited to dance the afternoon away at the disco-themed 2023 Senior Prom, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Minneluzahan Senior Center, 315 N. Fourth St., in Rapid City. All senior center members, their guests and anyone older than 50 who would like to attend are welcome. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased on Saturday at Minneluzahan Senior Center. To RSVP for the Senior Prom or for more information, call 605-394-1887.

HomeSlice Media will provide music, and the 2023 Senior Prom will include a grand march, the king and queen’s crowning, refreshments and other prom festivities.

The 2023 Senior Prom is an intergenerational event. Molly Churchill and Evy Gillen, who are seniors at Rapid City Stevens High School, are the co-chairs of this event. They and students from surrounding high schools have been planning this event. This is the eighth year area young people have planned this event. Teens who would like to help with this year’s Senior Prom can call Kristin Kiner, 605-310-4400.