The Miss Rapid City Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, 601 Columbus St. Candidates will vye for Teen and Miss titles. Tickets are sold at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. Adult tickets are $20, student tickets are $10, and children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.

Candidates for the Teen division titles are Amelie Wilcox, Haylee Cowles, Arianna Galles, Crimsun Hotz, Caroline Haugo, Emma Niles, Jessie Ratigan, Emma Meeks, Taysan Rouselle and Jordyn Conlon. Those competing in the Miss division are Baylee Dittman, Kendall Cummings, Abigail Sharp, Madison Vetter, Lysa Thompson, Molly Crawford, Jaycee Clark and Elisa Swarz.

Girls ages 8 to 12 can participate as Rising Stars, and those contestants are Grace Herrington, Presley Ohrmund, Harlow Widvey, Sarah Herrington and Hana Howie.

Many titles and scholarships will be awarded, and the winners advance to the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota's Outstanding Teen Pageant in Brookings June 1-3. The state winners advance to the Miss America and Miss America's Outstanding Teen competitions.

This local pageant is within the Miss America Organization, which promotes talent, scholarship, and community service and is the largest scholarship provider for women in the world. For more information, go to facebook.com/MissRapidCityPageant, missrapidcity.org and misssd.org.