A resolution that would allow South Dakotans to vote on legalizing statewide mobile sports betting failed Thursday in the House of Representatives.

House Joint Resolution 5006 failed by a vote of 28-41. The measure would have brought a ballot measure before South Dakota voters to decide if mobile sports wagering would be legal across the state — as long as the computer servers were located in the city limits of Deadwood.

This comes after House Commerce and Energy Committee voted to pass the resolution with a narrow 7-6 vote on Wednesday.

The resolution was sponsored by state Rep. Greg Jamison, District 12, and state Sen. Kyle Schoenfish, District 19.

During the Wednesday hearing, Schoenfish said he worked with stakeholders from across the state and country who see unlimited potential that mobile sports betting will bring. He said gamblers currently place bets in Wyoming and Iowa or on illegal mobile sites that have been available for decades.

Schoenfish said legalizing it would simply allow the state to regulated and tax it.

"We should clear up the myth right now that [this resolution] means an expansion of gambling," he said. "No one's ever been prosecuted for placing an illegal sports wager, I believe in the entire entire country. So do we want South Dakota benefiting from these wagers or do we want the state of Iowa, Wyoming or other places? Because that is what's going to happen."

At Thursday's debate on the resolution before the full House of Representatives, Jamison said South Dakota is missing out on potential revenue because illegal mobile wagering is already occurring. He said Iowa is feeding off Sioux Falls sports gamblers.

"You know what [Iowa] does with all that revenue that they get generated from all the South Dakota people? They drag it to the bank," he said.

Rep. Scott Odenbach, District 31, opposed the resolution. District 31 includes Deadwood. He said he opposes the measure for two reasons — societal problems of statewide gambling and the resolution would detract visitors from going to Deadwood.

"There's one other thing that the folks down in Iowa do with that money and that's treating online gambling addiction and the societal effects of it all," he said.

Odenbach said expanding gambling outside of Deadwood is not what was intended when voters passed sports betting in 2020.

"And this makes a mockery of that. I'm all for destination gambling in beautiful Deadwood, it's in my district," he said. "But if you want to put something in our Constitution, go circulate your petitions and do it like everybody else. We don't need 'Video Lottery 2.0.'"

Rep. John Mills, District 8, mentioned a study by WalletHub, a personal finance website that ranked South Dakota No. 2 in gambling addiction in the United States.

"I'm proud of my state for so many things. Frankly, I'm ashamed of our reliance on gambling," he said. "We take money from addicts... and I think it's time to change."

Rep. Neal Pinnow, District 28B, supported the resolution. He said it would allow for better regulation of online sports gambling.

"HJR 5006 would allow the legislature to establish the rules, oversight and regulation of legal sports betting. The mobile sports betting operators would partner with a licensed casinos in Deadwood to be able to operate in South Dakota," Pinnow said. "The state of art technology also tracks the bettor's deposits. This is built in to help identify bettors that may have a gambling issue."