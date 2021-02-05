Moore, Lawrence bringing Late Nights tour to Rapid City in April

Tickets go on sale next week for Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence’s Late Nights and Longnecks Tour. It is one of the first major concerts to return to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

Moore and Lawrence had been scheduled to perform at the civic center on Jan. 18 but that concert was cancelled because of bad weather.

Fans can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m. Feb. 12. Moore and Lawrence with special guest Lainey Wilson will perform in Rapid City on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Arena. Tickets range from $39.50 to $69.50 plus fees and can be purchased at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, by calling 1-800-GOT-MINE or online at gotmine.com/events/detail/justinmoore-2021.

The concert is presented by Pepper Entertainment. Both Pepper Entertainment and Rushmore Plaza Civic Center have COVID-19 protocols and recommendations in place. For more information, go to gotmine.com/reopening or pepperentertainment.com/covid-19.

Moore recently earned his eighth No. 1 hit with "The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” the lead single off Moore’s fifth studio album “Late Nights And Longnecks.”