Mother's Day weekend packed with dance, theater, music events

Mother’s Day weekend and the month of May are packed with live entertainment that showcases dance, theater, circus performers and some of the Black Hills’ favorite musicians.
Opening Friday
Black Hills Community Theatre’s tale of a pinball wizard, “The Who’s Tommy” marks BHCT’s return to live performances after more than a year of entertaining local theater fans with live-streamed events.
BHCT’s concert presentation of “The Who’s Tommy” takes audiences on the amazing journey of a boy who is struck deaf, dumb and blind after a traumatic childhood experience. Tommy goes on to become an international pinball superstar. This rock opera produced hit tunes including “I’m Free,” “Amazing Journey” and “Pinball Wizard.” This production contains adult situations.
“The Who’s Tommy” will be presented with limited staging that allows actors to socially distance and puts the focus on the story and the music. Tickets are limited to accommodate social distancing. Masks are required.
The show was originally scheduled for March 2020, but performances were postponed because of COVID-19. Anyone who purchased tickets for the production last season should contact the BHCT box office to move their reservations to the current performance dates. “The Who’s Tommy” show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. May 7, 8, 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. May 9 and 16 at the Performing Arts Center. Call the box office from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday for information.
Saturday
After a two-year hiatus, Prima School of Dancing’s recitals return Saturday with four performances at The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre.
Ballet and acrobatic arts students will perform Prima’s original ballet “The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Heroes” will showcase tap, jazz, lyrical, musical theater, modern and hip-hop dance styles at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s recitals were split into four shows to allow social distancing on and off stage. For tickets, go to themonument.live.
“The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” tells the story Genevieve, a dreamer who lives in a small village but hopes there is more to life than what meets the eye. Genevieve’s journey is a story of overcoming fear to discover joy and freedom.
“Creating an original ballet is a big undertaking,” said Christy Remington, Prima School of Dancing owner. “We hope Genevieve’s tale will inspire our students and the audience to also overcome the obstacles that try to stop us and have the courage to dream that there is beauty in it all.”
The evening shows, “Heroes” celebrates those who keep us all going through life’s challenges. “We are truly grateful for all the heroes in our lives. Each person in our audience is a hero to someone, and we want to honor them with our performance this year,” Remington said.
Sunday
Black Hills favorites Gordy Pratt, Dalyce Sellers and Kenny Putnam will headline a Homegrown Sessions Mother’s Day concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Admission is free; a free-will donation to benefit Matthews Opera House is suggested. There is no reserved seating. All seats are first come, first served. Masks are required.
Pratt is a veteran entertainer, extraordinary guitarist, comedy writer, and published songwriter who has performed his stand-up musical comedy for hundreds of corporations and associations. Sellers is a lifelong singer and musician. Putnam, a two-time South Dakota Fiddle Champion, toured and recorded with Roy Clark for more than seven years and has performed on stages worldwide.
They will be joined by special guest Rod Garnett, who has performed extensively as a freelance musician in orchestras, jazz and chamber music ensembles, folk music ensembles, and recording studios.
May 14
Jazz lovers are in for a treat when Orion and Stacey Potter headline “Jazz with the Potters and Friends.” The Potters will be joined by Ray Keller, Shawn Parker, Chet Murray and Connie Hubbard for an evening of jazz standards and modern classics. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Matthews Opera House and Arts Center in Spearfish. Tickets are $20 adults, $7 for Black Hills State University students and youths 18 and younger. Beer, wine and soda will be served at a cash bar.
The Potters entertain at venues and special events locally nationwide, performing a variety of musical genres. Shawn Parker specializes in jazz, rock, funk and bluegrass and currently plays with local rock band Tie Dye Volcano. Chet Murray is the bassist, vocalist and pianist for The Wilt Brothers Band, a bassist and vocalist for acoustic cowboy music quartet Campfire Concerto, and the bassist for Les Singes Volants, a gypsy jazz ensemble, among others. Connie Hubbard is a pianist who has acted, directed and played in Black Hills area theater productions and concerts.
For tickets and information, go to matthewsopera.com/potters.
May 15
Stilt walkers, fire eaters, clowns, aerialists, acrobatics, dance and more will take audiences back to the golden age of the circus during “ZirKiss Circus” the spectaculAir cirque experience. Local and national circus performers present high-flying thrills and stunts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $50 to $80. For tickets and information, to go themonument.live. Tickets also are available at Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Recreation building.
Rapid City-based ZirKiss Circus is known for dazzling audiences with its original fire drumming act that is the only one of its kind in the world. Ten fire drummers perform a large drum act as fire breathers and a fire aerial act fly above them.
May 22
The Academy of Dance Arts’ recital will be a tribute called “Heroes,” with six performances scheduled at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $17 to $29. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live. Masks are encouraged.