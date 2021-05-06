Mother's Day weekend packed with dance, theater, music events

Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, Prima School of Dancing’s recitals return Saturday with four performances at The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre.

Ballet and acrobatic arts students will perform Prima’s original ballet “The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. “Heroes” will showcase tap, jazz, lyrical, musical theater, modern and hip-hop dance styles at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. This year’s recitals were split into four shows to allow social distancing on and off stage. For tickets, go to themonument.live.

“The Tale of the Enchanted Garden” tells the story Genevieve, a dreamer who lives in a small village but hopes there is more to life than what meets the eye. Genevieve’s journey is a story of overcoming fear to discover joy and freedom.

“Creating an original ballet is a big undertaking,” said Christy Remington, Prima School of Dancing owner. “We hope Genevieve’s tale will inspire our students and the audience to also overcome the obstacles that try to stop us and have the courage to dream that there is beauty in it all.”