Movies returning this summer to Main Street Square

Residents will be able to follow the yellow brick road down to Main Street Square for Moonlit Movies this summer.

The summer program, a partnership between the Elks Theatre and Main Street Square, will kick off with “The Wizard of Oz” on May 24.

The program is a rebranding of Movies Under the Stars, which included a weekly movie showing on Mondays throughout the summer. In 2020, movies were shown every Monday night in July and the first Monday in August.

Moonlit Movies will only show four movies with each showing on the fourth Monday between May and August.

“We thought it would be best to come out of a pandemic summer with an abbreviated series doing four films,” said Elks Theatre owner Curt Small. “I’m happy that we have an opportunity to do one small thing by a movie-a-month just to get people accustomed to being around one another again and enjoying being around other people instead of not enjoying it.”

Small said movies will be shown on one of two screens the theater has although the weather will determine if the three-story screen or the standard sized one will be used.