LONDON — Tragicomic royal drama "The Favourite" and Mexican family memoir "Roma" split the honors with multiple wins each at Sunday's British Academy Film Awards.
"The Favourite" won seven trophies including best British film and best actress for Olivia Colman, who plays Britain's 18th century Queen Anne in the female-centric drama.
Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," which centers on the nanny to a middle-class Mexico City family, took prizes for best picture, director, cinematography and foreign-language film.
Director Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" snapped up the outstanding British film and screenplay awards as well as prizes for its production design, its costumes, hair and makeup and the performances of Colman and supporting actress Rachel Weisz.
The best-actor trophy went to Rami Malek for his turn as Queen front man Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor as a concert pianist touring the 1960s Deep South in "Green Book."
Other winners included "BlacKkKlansman" for best adapted screenplay and "A Star is Born" for music.
The awards, known as BAFTAs, will be scoured for clues on who might triumph at Hollywood's Academy Awards on Feb. 24. "Roma" and "The Favourite" each have 10 Oscar nominations.
British academy voters all but ignored superhero blockbuster "Black Panther," which is up for best picture at the Oscars and took top prize at the SAG awards last month. It had a single BAFTA nomination, for visual effects, which it won. One of its stars, Letitia Wright, was named Rising Star, the only category decided through a public vote. The London-raised actress spoke of her past struggles with depression and urged others not to give up.