Museums at home: Local nonprofits creating resources to teach, inspire online

“We’re going to find some way to get to the other side of these obstacles,” Kilpatrick said. “We’ve decided if people can’t come to the museum, we’re going to send it out to them. … I think right now people need this more than ever before. … There’s no end to what we can create here.”

Kilpatrick and Sarah Carlson, creative services advisor for Illustra Advisory in Spearfish, are collaborating on a new podcast “The Journey Files.” The first episodes give listeners the inside scoop about how the Journey is moving forward and serving the community in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Kilpatrick calls these episodes the “workarounds edition.”

Ultimately, the podcast will tell “the story behind the stories” about the museum’s programs and exhibits. Visitors often want to know more details about the people and history highlighted at The Journey, Kilpatrick said. The podcast will mesh science, history, culture and heritage.

“That’s part of the fun. I get the opportunity to tell all these stories. I’m really lucky because out here in the Black Hills we have such great history,” Kilpatrick said.