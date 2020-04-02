Museums at home: Local nonprofits creating resources to teach, inspire online

Art, history, great stories and creative education are only a click away. While Dahl Arts Center and The Journey Museum have closed their doors to the public because of COVID-19, they’re offering a mix of virtual resources for all ages.
Dahl Arts Center
Dahl’s new education coordinator, Katie Wolff, started her job there four days before Gov. Kristi Noem announced school shutdowns. Wolff quickly learned video editing and has launched a series of art lessons on the Dahl’s YouTube channel, Art Education at the Dahl. She’s hoping to post two lessons each week.
“I’m trying to cover a wide range of age groups, but I’m focusing on K-12, and with those lessons I’m trying to focus on (materials) people already have at home,” Wolff said. “Especially for all the students who are home right now, we really were trying to think … what people can do at home with their kids, or kids could watch on their own, too.”
Wolff walks viewers through the projects step by step. Each can be simplified or made as elaborate at the at-home artist wants.
“The first lesson was exploring patterns using circles. Go around your house and find things that have the shape of a circle – a cup or a can or a lid – and gather things of different sizes and trace circles,” Wolff said. “There’s lots of types of patterns you could do – geometric, symmetrical, with circles overlapping.”
She completed the lesson by painting inside each shape and circle with watercolors, though she encourages kids and adults at home to use crayons, markers or whatever they have.
Though the videos can teach kids new skills for creating art, adults might enjoy the projects as peaceful distractions.
“Creativity is a great way to calm down. To find something to focus on, especially with all the anxiety and uncertainty every day everyone is facing, creativity is a great tool,” Wolff said.
Wolff also is a studio arts major at Black Hills State University, where she’s attending classes online and planning to graduate in December. Wolff’s major covers a diverse range of art mediums -- ceramics, painting, drawing, sculpture and more -- she can use as inspiration to create online art lessons for the Dahl.
“It’s been an interesting time to start a new job,” Wolff said. “It’s been a really great start given the circumstances.”
All events are cancelled at the Dahl through April 30, so Wolff will create new art videos throughout the month. The Dahl also plans to offer some virtual tours. For more information, go to thedahl.org/art-tutorials.html.
The Journey Museum and Learning Center
Troy Kilpatrick, the Journey’s executive director, sees the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to innovate. On Thursday, he went live on Facebook inviting the community to post or email their ideas for program topics that can inspire and educate Black Hills residents.
“We’re going to find some way to get to the other side of these obstacles,” Kilpatrick said. “We’ve decided if people can’t come to the museum, we’re going to send it out to them. … I think right now people need this more than ever before. … There’s no end to what we can create here.”
Kilpatrick and Sarah Carlson, creative services advisor for Illustra Advisory in Spearfish, are collaborating on a new podcast “The Journey Files.” The first episodes give listeners the inside scoop about how the Journey is moving forward and serving the community in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Kilpatrick calls these episodes the “workarounds edition.”
Ultimately, the podcast will tell “the story behind the stories” about the museum’s programs and exhibits. Visitors often want to know more details about the people and history highlighted at The Journey, Kilpatrick said. The podcast will mesh science, history, culture and heritage.
“That’s part of the fun. I get the opportunity to tell all these stories. I’m really lucky because out here in the Black Hills we have such great history,” Kilpatrick said.
Three times a week, the museum will post new content such as Facebook live videos, education videos and new episodes of “The Journey Files,” he said. The museum’s popular Turtle Soup and Learning Forum programs are being repurposed as “best of” videos called Turtle Stories. All the online content is available to anyone free of charge.
“Now is a time to put content out there for our community,” Kilpatrick said. “It’s a complete attempt to blitz all this content and provide that while people are staying home and might be looking for things to be engaged with.”
Links to the “The Journey Files,” “Turtle Stories” and more can be found at journeymuseum.org and facebook.com/TheJourneyMuseum/.
“Trying times always make you stronger. When we come out of this, we’ll be different and probably we’ll be a lot better than we were before,” Kilpatrick said.
