A feel-good party is in store for fans of Old Dominion. The band’s No Bad Vibes Tour is coming to Rapid City this week.

Old Dominion, with opening artist Frank Ray, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Summit Arena at The Monument. Go to themonument.live/events/detail/olddominion23 for tickets and information.

“We’ve definitely been to Rapid City before but this tour is much bigger and better than ever. It’s the No Bad Vibes Tour and that’s really what we’re trying to do. The energy we’re trying to put in the room is joy,” said Matthew Ramsey, lead singer for Old Dominion.

“You’ll see a bunch of buddies up on stage with big smiles on their faces. We try to make that as contagious as possible. We have a good time,” he said. “Our goal is to have people walk out feeling lighter than when they walked in and that seems to be what’s happening. … It’s an amazing environment to be in.”

The No Bad Vibes Tour follows the January release of Old Dominion’s new four-song sampler, “Memory Lane.” The sampler’s lead single, “Memory Lane,” was the number one most added song at country radio for the first two consecutive add weeks of 2023 – a feat that hasn’t been accomplished at the start of a new calendar year since Taylor Swift did it in 2010.

“A full album is coming,” Ramsey said. “We have a lot of new music we’re working on and we wanted to push things out as they’re ready. We want to keep giving our fans the music as we create it. … We put out a full album and fans immediately say, ‘What’s next?’ It’s a good problem to have.”

Fans can find links to “Memory Lane” at weareolddominion.com/, along with links to the bands other albums.

Old Dominion consists of Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers. Since emerging on the music scene in 2014, the band has earned eight No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and two Grammy nominations.

The journey to create “Memory Lane” saw the band combing through thousands of songs to choose the right ones for this sampler and forthcoming album, Ramsey said.

“For us, it’s putting a microscope on our songwriting and putting out what we want to say and exactly what moves us. That always connects with our audience much better when we do that,” Ramsey said.

Old Dominion’s concerts blend the music fans know is theirs – along with tunes that could surprise them.

“We play our hits and we play songs you may not realize we had a hand in,” Ramsey said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have number one songs for Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, the band Perry – a long list of folks. A lot of artists have recorded our music. We’re very grateful and it’s allowed us to get where we are so we like to pay homage to them.”

Though Ramsey said he’s been a songwriter and musician all his life, success for Old Dominion came a bit later in life. The band members are all in their 40s and raising families while navigating their musical careers.

“This success happened to us a little later in our lives than some, but it took us (time) to prove that we are a viable option for people to listen to,” he said.

Introducing new artists

Part of the No Bad Vibes Tour is promoting newer artists time by giving them time in the spotlight. Frank Ray of Nashville will be joining Old Dominion at its Rapid City concert and on the entire tour. Kassi Ashton and Greylan James will also be part of Old Dominion’s United States tour.

“People can see the shift in energy when we take the stage,” Ray said of opening for Old Dominion. “We pride ourselves on putting on a high-energy show, fun show. It’s worthy of an opening experience. Our job is to warm up the crowd to get them ready for a party.”

Named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Ray was chosen by Whiskey Jam in Nashville to join the No Bad Vibes Tour. Whiskey Jam is a music staple in Nashville, Ray said, likening it to a well-branded open mic night. Old Dominion partnered with the Whiskey Jam founders, who selected some of their favorite performers to tour Old Dominion.

“We thought it would be cool to bring them out on the road and give them a taste of what life is like out there,” Ramsey said.

Ray’s hit song, “Country’d Look Good on You,” recently broke into the Top 20 charts. Two years ago, Ray said he left his law enforcement career to pursue his dream of music. He’d been singing in bars on the weekends until he ultimately landed a record deal in Nashville. Ray’s YouTube channel, @FrankRayMusic, lets fans follow his journey from leaving law enforcement to releasing videos for his newest music.

“All the signs pointed to this is what I was supposed to be doing with my life,” Ray said. Last summer, Ray recently released a six-song EP, “Getcha Some,” that gives listeners a preview of what’s to come on Ray’s upcoming full-length album.

Singer-songwriter Ray is excited to showcase his music and his heritage. Born and raised in New Mexico, Ray is a Mexican American who grew up three miles from the Mexican border. Ray’s career is building as research shows that Hispanic consumers are one of the fastest growing demographics country music, he said.

“I’ve always been immersed in both American and Mexican culture. It’s been a great experience growing up in that area, and … having a greater appreciation for my roots has helped define the artist I am today,” Ray said. “I bring a different element to country music. I make it fresh and fun … but also incredibly authentic of who I am and the pride of how I feel representing Hispanic artists in country music. It’s really fun, inviting music.”

Ray also is an advocate who recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to meet with several members of Congress. Ray discussed the topic of mental health awareness for First Responder communities and the need for additional funding and programming. Go to frankraymusic.com for more information about Ray.