Music festival, Native dance highlight January entertainment

After ringing in the New Year, the fun’s not over. January’s entertainment schedule is packed with country and classical music, dance, comical theater and the Black Hills Stock Show's opening day kickoff party.

Jan. 14-15

Deadwood’s Red Dirt Music Festival has become one of the biggest music festivals in the upper Midwest, bringing two days of “country music with attitude” to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Stage. Red Dirt music melds Americana, folk and alt-country into a sound that bridges the gap between rock and country. On Jan. 14, music begins at 5:30 p.m. with a lineup of Stoney Larue, Wade Bowen and Pecos & The Rooftops. On Jan. 15, Tyler Halverson, the Scooter Brown Band and Ian Munsick take the stage. Tickets and information: deadwoodmountaingrand.com/event/deadwood-red-dirt-festival/

Jan. 14

Spearfish’s annual Chinook Days celebration opens with a night of traditional and original jazz by the JAS Quintet with Jami Lynn. The concert, in a cabaret setting with premier wines available, will be at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. JAS Quintet is a classic jazz quintet of trumpet, saxophone, piano, bass and drums that’s considered one of South Dakota’s top jazz ensembles. Jami Lynn is a South Dakota singer-songwriter who has released three albums of folk songs and original music. Tickets are $30 for table seating, $20 for balcony seats. Tickets, information and music sampling: matthewsopera.com/event/jas-quintet-featuring-jami-lynn/ or call 605-642-7973. For a schedule of Chinook Days events Jan. 14-22, go to chinookdays.com.

Jan. 14

An opening reception for “Out of the Box,” the 2022 Black Hills State University Student and Faculty Show, will be from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center gallery in Spearfish. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. BHSU’s faculty includes nationally and internationally recognized artists whose work encompasses a broad range of media. “Out of the Box” opens Jan. 11 and will be on display through Feb. 11 during regular gallery hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Jan. 18

The Rapid City Concert Association presents comedy and music duo Williams and Ree, with Jimmie “JJ” Walker, at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater at The Monument in Rapid City. Williams and Ree have delighted audiences in the United States and Canada ever since they started their comedy career while in a band together at Black Hills State University. Actor-comedian Walker rose to fame starring in the 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” Tickets are $5 to $90. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/rcca-presents-williams-ree

Jan. 21

Musician and cowboy poet Robert Dennis explores his journey from Switzerland to South Dakota during History at High Noon: “How Did I Get Here?” History at High Noon will be at noon in the Community Room at Sturgis Public Library. Dennis was born in Switzerland and now lives in Red Owl. He’ll share some family history as he relates how he ended up in rural Meade County. Admission is free.

Jan. 28

A kickoff party with live music and dancing wraps up opening day at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City. The Merck Stray Gathering is at 7 p.m., followed at 9:30 p.m. by music by the Mud Butte Band and dancing. Admission is free. Complete schedule and information: blackhillsstockshow.com/

Jan. 28-30

Black Hills Community Theatre’s first mainstage performance of 2022 is "Men on Boats," a “true-ish” comedy performed by an all-female cast. The story tells of 10 explorers, four boats, their one-armed captain and an insane but loyal crew who took an expedition in 1869 to chart the course of the Colorado River. The play is inspired by John Wesley Powell’s actual travel logs. The show includes adult situations and language. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Jan. 30; performances also are scheduled Feb. 4-6 and Feb. 11-13. Tickets and information: bhct.org/men-on-boats.html

Jan. 29

Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company performs traditional, fancy, jingle, grass and hoop dancing at 4 p.m. at Crazy Horse Memorial in Custer. Attendance to the show is included with admission to Crazy Horse Memorial. The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company consists of Native American dancers from the Ojibwe, Sioux, Potawatomi and Apache tribes. They use native songs and dances to educate and entertain their audiences.

Jan. 30

An exploration of one of the greatest sonatas ever written for the piano wraps up January. "Piano Ponderings with Kathryn Farruggia: The Great Liszt Sonata" will be performed at 2 p.m. at Homestake Opera House in Lead. This is a single-movement work that lasts about 35 minutes. Because of the difficulty of this sonata, it’s rarely played in live performance. Concert pianist Farruggia will talk about fascinating details of this composition, which is a monumental tale about the life of Franz Liszt. Tickets are $12; seating is general admission. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/homestake-opera-house or 605-584-2067.

