Music festival returns to Piedmont

A two-day bass music festival will vibrate through Piedmont Friday for its third iteration.

Synesthesia, hosted by the Stupid Happy Collective, will showcase about 43 artists from South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Minnesota, Wyoming, Nebraska and North Dakota.

“We’re doing our best to have a representation of the dance music scene in the Midwest and also diversify a little bit,” said Lucian Bedard, one of three owners of the Stupid Happy Collective. “We’re not doing 100% dance music. We’ll have some local and regional bands playing too to get some different flavors in there.”

Owen Mechling, one of the other three owners, said synesthesia means the blending of the senses, so it’s the theme every year.

Bedard said they don’t try to take it too far in terms of decoration or presentation.

Friday’s headliners include The Unknown Knowns and Another Methodology while Saturday’s are Black Carl! and Saka. Locals include the Cottonwood Boys, Cooper Timm, Modern Folklore and The Cosmonaut.

Mechling said there are a lot of returning artists, including those in the Stupid Happy Collective. He said Denver artists will play for the first time in the festival.

He said one new change to the festival was the application process for artists.

Mechling said in addition to new bands, there will be a larger-than-life art installation of mushrooms. They will also have what they call the “aquarium” which includes a hanging crocheted jellyfish. The festival will have about 10 art and food vendors.

Mechling said the festival and Stupid Happy Collective has only grown, and it’s “crazy” to watch it grow.

“It’s really insane building something and watching people flock to it,” he said. “It’s kind of the same idea as any of our other shows. We didn’t expect this to get as big as it did and we probably didn’t expect this for Synesthesia either.”

He said it’s the first time they’ve solve more than 10 presale tickets.

“Who knows what that means for the actual festival itself, which is pretty exciting,” he said.

Mechling said if they had about 200 to 250 people this year, it would feel pretty full. He said last year they had around 150 people.

Bedard said the festival will have two outdoor stages. Friday’s shows will run until 1 a.m. while Saturday’s will go to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The festival begins 10 a.m. Friday at the Elk Creek Resort, 15955 Deerview Rd., in Piedmont. Tickets are available online on the Stupid Happy Collective website at stupidhappycolelctive.com, and at the door. Bedard said the ticket price includes camping. Saturday only tickets are available.