Music group hopes to bring safe electronic music, rave culture to Rapid City

Mech, Settje and Sploosh passed around a laptop racing against a draining battery to create a song, rotating to each person every 10 minutes as country music surrounded them in a rodeo arena in Chadron, Nebraska.

The battery was at 50%, no one had a charger, they used borrowed headphones to get as much done as possible before the computer was drained.

“Then we just came up with this very bare bones shell, like some minimal intro, some drum and then some bare bones sound design,” said Sploosh, known off-stage as Lucian Bedard. “We got one sound done, we were like OK, that’s pretty cool. This could go somewhere.”

The trio finished the song after returning to Rapid City. In 2022, it was released as “Shock Front” under Mech and Settje’s group Black Hole Era.

While Sploosh isn’t credited with the song or officially part of Black Hole Era, the three are the founders and co-owners of Stupid Happy Collective, a group of producers, content creators, stage crew and DJs living in the Midwest hoping to bring electronic and other music into the Black Hills.

The three came together in 2019 to officially form Stupid Happy Collective after throwing a slew of basement parties at a house near South Dakota Mines and producing shows for other events.

Sploosh said he met Settje, or Austin Settje, during their freshman year at Mines in 2014. He said they bonded over having an enthusiasm for music production. They started hanging out, made music, learned how to DJ and noticed there wasn’t much of a scene for dance music in Rapid City.

“We thought, ‘if no one’s going to be throwing shows, it might as well be us,’” he said. “Slowly but surely we found some ways to acquire equipment and started figuring out how to do it.”

Mech, or Owen Mechling, said he met Sploosh and Settje four years later during his freshman year at Mines where he started working on a mechanical engineering degree. He said he didn’t know much about electronic music production but learned from Sploosh and Settje.

“I met these guys and just sort of got sucked into it,” Mech said. “I started doing stage lighting at the same time and the pieces sort of just fell together.”

The collective is intentional in where it allocates time spreading it to music, business, production and artists.

Mech said the goal of the group is to bring safe rave culture, which means good management and educating the crowd.

“(We wanted to be) able to build the culture from the ground up here because everyone has to go to either Minneapolis or to Denver… but we didn’t want them to have to drive all the way there just to get a quality show,” Settje said. “We want this to be for everyone. You shouldn’t have to feel excluded.”

Sploosh said with each show, they try to improve and make each aspect better when possible. He said some of those improvements come with a big financial cost, so they can’t always make moves quickly. However, they stay creative and think about the sound, lights, culture and environment, and make sure the space makes sense for performers and those attending the show.

Setup can last for about six hours. Mech said a lot of the work comes from programming lights and the sound board.

For planning the lineup, Settje said they like to make it as seamless as possible. He said the more chill music starts the night off and by the end, people are listening to high-energy music. He also said they use equipment that doesn’t grate as much on peoples’ ears and balances out the sound.

Mech said that’s also articulated in not having the sound system turned up all the way until the last act and doing the same with lights.

He said he never thought being a business owner would be as hard as it is, but still has fun.

“Honestly, owning a business is probably the most fun thing I’ve ever done,” Mech said. “It’s very freeing. You don’t really answer to anyone when you make your own decisions, so you don’t have to prove anything to anyone. That really gives you the opportunity to propel yourself into the next zone that you’re trying to get through.”

While all three own the business, each one also focuses on their own skills. Together Mech and Settje form Black Hole Era, but Mech also does lighting design while Settje is finishing his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and engineering management.

As a business, they're growing into producing their own merchandise and regularly booking shows.

All of it takes time management, though. All three said getting into the "flow state," or a term commonly used in computer science to describe a constant flow of efficiency, can be helpful.

Settje said sometimes it just takes sacrifice, which is typically a lack of sleep. He said each person has to find their own balance of consistently producing music or consistently performing.

He said he prefers the studio work, and that's when he finds his state of flow.

Mech said getting into his flow state isn't easy, but every few days or so, he's able to get a lot of work done. His height of flow, though, is during performances when he's programming and coordinating the lights to the entire lineup live.

For Sploosh it's getting lost in the process of creating music. He said it's easy to get bogged down with the details, like delivery cross platform, but he enjoys it the most when he's working on designing one specific sound or arranging a variety of them.

Within the collective, there is collaboration. Mech has worked with artist Cooper Timm, who released his first album "Incongruence" this year. All of them have worked with Steven Burns, also known as Another Methodology, on mastering their music.

Regardless of the hard work, Sploosh said they all love what they do. He said he finished his engineering degree and has to explain to family and friends he's still in Rapid City because he loves his career.

"I think all three of us have at least some variety of skills where we could probably make more money doing something more stable than what it is we're doing, but I think we all probably agree that it wouldn't be quite as fulfilling," he said.

Stupid Happy Collective's next major event is the two-day music festival Synesthesia, which will be hosted in Piedmont sometime in September.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.