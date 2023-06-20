Black Hills Bluegrass Association celebrates summer and exceptional music with its 42nd annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival this weekend.

The Black Hills Bluegrass Festival will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Rush No More RV Resort and Campground in Sturgis. It celebrates 42 years of bringing quality bluegrass and acoustic music to the area.

This year’s festival showcases five professional bands from the region.

The Waddington Brothers from North Dakota recently won first place in the 2023 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America International Band Championship. The Waddington Brothers’ musical style ranges from traditional, hard-driving bluegrass to the mellow sound of Western harmonies reminiscent of the Sons of the Pioneers.

The Charlie Stevens Band from Colorado is led by Stevens, who holds a music performance degree with dual emphasis in classical and bluegrass guitar. The band aims to challenge the boundaries between genres while keeping a strong connection to the traditions of bluegrass music.

Orchard Creek Band from Colorado performs a vibrant, diverse bluegrass blend of traditional, contemporary and original concepts, with some elements of gospel music and a lot of fun.

The Fretliners, also from Colorado, are a powerhouse progressive bluegrass quartet. Influenced by a multitude of genres and steeped in the High Lonesome sound. The Fretliners won the band contest at the 50th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival. The Fretliners say they “machete their way through the bluegrass and newgrass jungle leaving new pathways and possibilities in their wake.”

Figuring It Out, the Abello Acoustics Band, features eight siblings and their dad from Minnesota. Figuring out the styles of music they love best, the band performs bluegrass, traditional folk, contemporary, Celtic, swing and more.

Figuring It Out will host a kids’ introduction to bluegrass music workshop on Saturday morning to let kids experience various bluegrass instruments. Additional kids’ activities will be offered Saturday afternoon.

Members of the bands will host instrumental and vocal harmony workshops from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Workshop admission is free to those with a festival wristband.

Festivalgoers will find several indoor and outdoor areas available for jamming after the concerts.

Breakfast will be available on Saturday and Sunday mornings, and food and beverages can be purchased throughout the festival.

Showtimes are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. Admission at the gate is $25 for a single show, $45 for all day Saturday, $60 for a weekend pass. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Admission to Sunday’s gospel music show is by free will offering. In case of rain, concerts will be moved indoors. No dogs or coolers are allowed in the concert areas.

Go to blackhillsbluegrass.com for more information or to buy tickets.