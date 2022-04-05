 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Chip announces two new performers

PUDDLE OF MUDD -HIGH RESOLUTION (1).jpg (copy)

Puddle of Mudd will play at the Buffalo Chip Aug. 12 for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

 Courtesy

Puddle of Mudd and Lita Ford will return to the Buffalo Chip for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Puddle of Mudd will perform Aug. 12 while Lita Ford will perform Aug. 8.

Puddle of Mudd, a rock band formed in Kansas City, Missouri, returns after playing the official Sturgis Rally Kickoff Party on the first Friday of the 81st rally. Ford was last at the campground in 2018.

The rock band is most known for its 2001 hit "Blurry," which appeared on the band's first album "Come Clean." The album also featured "She Hates Me," "Drift and Die" and "Control." 

Before playing at the Buffalo Chip, Puddle of Mudd will perform July 17 at The WC Social Club in West Chicago. After its performance in Sturgis, the band will play at the Upper Peninsula State Fair in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Ford is known for being the lead guitarist in the rock band the Runaways before her solo career in glam metal. She also contributed to the "Captain Marvel" and "The Kite Runner" soundtracks.

Ford is scheduled to perform July 29 at J.D. Legends in Franklin, Ohio.

The musicians join Lynyrd Skynyrd, Snoop Dogg, Rob Zomie, Bush, Buckcherry, Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Pop Evil and Painkillers on the Buffalo Chip's bill list for the 82nd annual rally.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

