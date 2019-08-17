Colorado native Clare Dunn will bring her powerful vocals and masterful guitar playing to the stage when she opens Monday for headliner Chris Janson at the 74th Annual Central States Fair.
Coming off the stunning performance of her latest single, “My Love,” for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, Dunn is gearing up to showcase her vocals for this year’s Black Hills Energy Concert Series.
She has opened for a number of artists throughout her career, such as Luke Bryan, Bob Seger, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young. She also sang backup vocals for Bryan’s 2011 hit song “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)”. Performing alongside such big names has given Dunn a new perspective on tour life and how to handle the trials of being on the road.
“I've been grateful to be on a lot of tours over the past several years, and I've gotten to go out and watch how other people conduct their tours,” she said.
Dunn said this tour gave her the opportunity to bond with fellow CMT Next Women Of Country inductees Cassadee Pope and Hannah Ellis. Spending so much time in the studio doesn’t give her a chance to meet new people, so this was a chance for her to rub elbows with some of the emerging female artists across the genre.
“It was just amazing to get to know them and make new friends. And aside from that, obviously getting to watch their shows every night. They put on great shows and have great music, and I encourage everyone to go out and support them,” she said.
Dunn is among a crop of female country artists gaining notoriety in the genre. She was dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine as “absolutely magnetic” and received critical acclaim from CMT as a “masterful guitar player who can do it all.” Her current single, “My Love” made Rolling Stone’s 10 Best Country Songs List and has more than 1.2 million global streams to date.
Fans can expect a high energy show from Clare that will feature her wide range of vocals, songwriting skills and guitar riffs.
“My show is its own thing, its own animal, and I like to make sure that everyone has a good time. We’re gonna focus on rocking out. You know, I grew up on a farm, but we still know how to rock and roll and bring that energy,” she said.
Dunn will take the stage at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand Arena. Tickets start at $38 and are available at the ticket office or online at www.centralstatesfair.com.