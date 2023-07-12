A concert by Remnant Fire and Heart of David will raise funds to help local victims of human trafficking.

Remnant Fire and Heart of David, both local bands, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Main Street Square. A freewill offering will be taken; the funds will benefit Treasured Lives, South Dakota's first survivor-led anti-trafficking organization.

Treasured Lives was launched by Kelly Patterson of Rapid City, who is a survivor of human trafficking. Treasured Lives provides advocacy, support groups, crisis care and peer mentoring to survivors of sex trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation and sexual trauma.

Additionally, the nonprofit organization is raising funds to build the Treasured House, South Dakota’s first crisis house for survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

Treasured Lives also celebrated the grand re-opening of its nonprofit shop, 2nd Time Treasures, on July 8. The shop, at 309 E. St. Patrick St. in Rapid City, accepts donations and consignments. All profits go towards helping Black Hills area survivors of human trafficking.

Go to treasuredlives.org for more information about the organization and its 2nd Time Treasures shop.