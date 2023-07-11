Award-winning For King and Country is returning to Hills Alive for the fifth time with more surprises than ever in store for fans.

The Australian band joins a mix of musical genres, newer artists and fan favorites at this year’s Christian music festival.

Hills Alive takes place Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Admission is free. Hills Alive is presented by KSLT 107.1.

Hills Alive opens at noon both days with music by Pulse Worship Collective. Saturday’s musical lineup continues at 1 p.m. with Cade Thompson, who grew up in Sioux Falls before moving to Nashville to pursue a music career. Performances by Leanna Crawford at 2:15 p.m., Patrick Mayberry at 3:30 p.m., Andrew Ripp at 5 p.m., Sanctus Real at 6:45 p.m. and Zach Williams at 8:30 p.m. also are slated for Saturday.

On Sunday, Pulse Worship Collective will be followed by Coby James at 1 p.m., Natalie Layne at 2:15 p.m., Rhett Walker at 3:30 p.m., Blessing Offor at 5 p.m., Colton Dixon at 6:45 p.m., and For King and Country wrapping up Hills Alive with their performance at 8:45 p.m.

Brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone are the duo For King and Country. Hills Alive holds a special place in their memories, Joel said.

“The first time we came, we were a baby band. It was a decade ago. I had just gotten married. Luke was so unwell he was not able to make it to Hills Alive. It was one of the first shows I’d ever played without him,” Joel said. “The audience and town was so kind. I think it bonded us in a way that we are still feeling and sensing a decade later...Hills Alive is one of our mainstays of our entire time as a band.”

This trip back to Hills Alive is “a new day for the band,” Joel said. For King and Country will perform many songs from their newest album, “What Are We Waiting For?” that debuted in March 2022, and the single “What Are We Waiting For?” that was released in May of this year.

Fans will also get a sneak peek at the film “Unsung Hero” that Joel describes as a passion project. The movie tells the story of the Smallbones family and a huge leap of faith.

The Smallbones’ father, David, was a music promoter in Australia who lost half a million dollars when a big-name Christian musician he booked didn’t show up, an incident that left him disgraced as a promoter, Joel said.

“The promoter is always the one responsible for bringing artists from the United States to Australia. He would foot the bill and if people didn’t show, he would risk losing everything,” Joel said. “He always loved Nashville and he’d been offered a job.”

David and Helen Smallbone decided to take a risk and move halfway around the world with their six children and Helen pregnant with their seventh. When the family arrived, David lost his job almost immediately.

“We were stuck on the other side of the world finding a new way forward,” Joel said. “We saw miraculous interventions...The story follows us over to the states and banding together. It’s all the triumphs and troubles we faced along the way.”

Joel wrote “Unsung Hero” with screenwriter Richard Ramsey, and Joel plays his father in the film. The Smallboneses had shared their family’s story before, and people would tell them they should write a book.

“We’ll give you one better; we’ll give you a movie,” Joel said. “It’s really all things focused on telling the story of our parents. They’re still with us and it’s an important story for the band. It’s an honor project for sure. It’s a gritty story but we did not want to create a shiny version. It’s a very dramatic tale.”

Joel said he and his brother are excited to share a preview of “Unsung Hero” during Hills Alive. The film is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024.

Sanctus Real and Zach Williams will be Saturday night’s headliners. Sanctus Real is currently touring and promoting their newly released single, “Dare to Hope.” Sanctus Real wrote the song to help a friend cope with tragedy. Sanctus Real has multiple awards, award nominations and seven albums to their credit since debuting in 1996.

Zach Williams, who performed in Rapid City in December on his “I Don’t Christmas to End” tour, is one of contemporary Christian music’s leading artists. He’s known for his blend of Southern rock, country and faith-filled songwriting.

The entire Hills Alive lineup features some of KSLT listeners’ most liked artists, according to Alan Bonde, program director.

One of the most unique performers is Blessing Offer was born in Nigeria and is a blind musician. Fans are loving Offer’s slower soul music style, Bonde said.

Colton Dixon is known to audience from his stint on “American Idol,” and he’s gaining a following with is upbeat pop Christian music.

Natalie Layne is returning to Hills Alive having recently signed a record deal and her debut album is slated for later this year. A classical and jazz pianist and worship leader, she’s an up-and-coming recording artist, Bonde said.

At 19, Coby James a young pop artist just beginning to make a name for himself.

“It’s exciting to see that younger generation as well,” Bonde said.

Throughout Hills Alive, there’s activities and shopping for all ages. Kids can play on inflatables at the KidZone, have fun with crafts, face painting, games and balloon animals at the children’s ministry tent, and play gaga ball in the youth area.

Between musical performances, there’s plenty to see and do at retail vendor booths, exhibitor booths, artists’ merchandise booths and an assortment of food trucks and tents. An especially popular spot is the refillable mug booth that can be used for free refills of pop throughout the day.

Kayaks will be available for relaxing on the water throughout the weekend.

“One thing I always enjoy seeing is just the sense of community and what it takes to make Hills Alive happen, and all the volunteers and donors and corporate sponsors. Everybody’s rallying behind the event to worship in the park together, to get the messages of love and hope,” said Tanya Eiklor, KSLT station manager. “It’s humbling for me to see that we have volunteers that plan their vacation to come and serve. It’s really just a privilege to work with them and have people come together and serve this community and be able to offer Hills Alive free to the public."