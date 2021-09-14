Pitbull headed to The Monument in October

Mr. Worldwide, also known as Pitbull, will make his first ever stop in South Dakota at the Summit Arena in October.

The Grammy award winning artist will perform Oct. 16 with tickets going on sale Saturday.

Pitbull will perform music from his forthcoming English album on stage for the first time, which includes his newest single "I Feel Good" featuring Anthony Watts and DJWS. The album is his 12th studio album and the second for his own Mr. 305 Records.

In 2021, Pitbull became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing and worked with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa and Omar Courtz on "Ten Cuidado," which has over 25 million streams.

The 250,000-square-foot Summit Arena is slated to be completed by Oct. 1.

Tickets will be available for purchase on www.themonument.live at 10 a.m. Saturday.

