Rapid City Municipal Band to play patriotic tunes ahead of fireworks

Before fireworks fill the Rapid City sky for Independence Day, the Rapid City Municipal Band will fill the air with patriotic and folk tunes for about an hour Sunday.

The band will be under the direction of council member Bill Evans, who celebrates his 51st season with the band.

Evans said it’s not a tradition for the band to play on the Fourth of July, but it has done so a few times.

“This year we were going to have a group concert with the Air Force band from Omaha, but that was canceled because of the fireworks at Mount Rushmore getting canceled,” he said.

After the cancellation, the band wasn’t going to perform, but many members expressed interest and set up an 8 p.m. show at the bandshell in Memorial Park. It will feature Alex and Chris Massa, jazz musicians who are a product of the Rapid City music program and now play in New Orleans and Chicago.

