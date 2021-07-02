Rapid City Municipal Band to play patriotic tunes ahead of fireworks

Before fireworks fill the Rapid City sky for Independence Day, the Rapid City Municipal Band will fill the air with patriotic and folk tunes for about an hour Sunday.
The band will be under the direction of council member Bill Evans, who celebrates his 51st season with the band.
Evans said it’s not a tradition for the band to play on the Fourth of July, but it has done so a few times.
“This year we were going to have a group concert with the Air Force band from Omaha, but that was canceled because of the fireworks at Mount Rushmore getting canceled,” he said.
After the cancellation, the band wasn’t going to perform, but many members expressed interest and set up an 8 p.m. show at the bandshell in Memorial Park. It will feature Alex and Chris Massa, jazz musicians who are a product of the Rapid City music program and now play in New Orleans and Chicago.
The band will play tunes from John Philip Sousa such as “Liberty Bell,” “Armed Forces Salute" and the “U.S. Field Artillery March.” It will also play “Shenandoah” by Francis Ticheli, “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” by Leroy Anderson, “American Salute” by Morton Gould and “Chester” by William Schuman. The show will conclude with “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
This is the band’s 103rd year performing. Evans said for some members, playing in the band is a lifelong tradition.
“I think it’s a great community tradition that brings generations together and it’s great to see some of these younger people come back,” he said.
Evans said there’s been some discussion on turning playing on Independence Day into a new tradition for the band, but they’ll have to wait and see.
He also said music allows people to tap into memories or feelings people aren’t aware they have.
“Everywhere you go whether you’re on an elevator or in the city streets, there’s music pervasive in our existence at all times,” he said. “A lot of times people think of it as just noise, but we like to push the serious music and do good quality things rather than just leave it out to happenstance or randomness.”
The performance will begin at 8 p.m. and end around 9:15 p.m. just before the city’s fireworks show.
