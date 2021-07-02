 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City Municipal Band to play patriotic tunes ahead of fireworks
top story

Rapid City Municipal Band to play patriotic tunes ahead of fireworks

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Municipal Band

Council member Bill Evans conducts the Rapid City Municipal Band. The band will play a show before the Independence Day fireworks Sunday, July 4.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Municipal Band

Before fireworks fill the Rapid City sky for Independence Day, the Rapid City Municipal Band will fill the air with patriotic and folk tunes for about an hour Sunday.

The band will be under the direction of council member Bill Evans, who celebrates his 51st season with the band.

Evans said it’s not a tradition for the band to play on the Fourth of July, but it has done so a few times.

“This year we were going to have a group concert with the Air Force band from Omaha, but that was canceled because of the fireworks at Mount Rushmore getting canceled,” he said. 

After the cancellation, the band wasn’t going to perform, but many members expressed interest and set up an 8 p.m. show at the bandshell in Memorial Park. It will feature Alex and Chris Massa, jazz musicians who are a product of the Rapid City music program and now play in New Orleans and Chicago.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The band will play tunes from John Philip Sousa such as “Liberty Bell,” “Armed Forces Salute" and the “U.S. Field Artillery March.” It will also play “Shenandoah” by Francis Ticheli, “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” by Leroy Anderson, “American Salute” by Morton Gould and “Chester” by William Schuman. The show will conclude with “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

This is the band’s 103rd year performing. Evans said for some members, playing in the band is a lifelong tradition.

“I think it’s a great community tradition that brings generations together and it’s great to see some of these younger people come back,” he said.

Evans said there’s been some discussion on turning playing on Independence Day into a new tradition for the band, but they’ll have to wait and see.

He also said music allows people to tap into memories or feelings people aren’t aware they have.

“Everywhere you go whether you’re on an elevator or in the city streets, there’s music pervasive in our existence at all times,” he said. “A lot of times people think of it as just noise, but we like to push the serious music and do good quality things rather than just leave it out to happenstance or randomness.”

The performance will begin at 8 p.m. and end around 9:15 p.m. just before the city’s fireworks show. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Charlize Theron confirms The Old Guard 2 is in the works

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Music

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

  • Updated

With a chorus that borrows its chord progression from Olivia Newton John's former No. 1 knockout "Physical" — songwriters Stephen Kipner and Terry Shaddick are credited on the song — this playful ode to making out features a shimmering disco-lite beat and a bassline that grooves for days and begs for repeat listens. (Warning: explicit lyrics.)

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"
Music

Masked Wolf, "Astronaut in the Ocean"

  • Updated

Australian rapper Masked Wolf's recent Top 10 hit has been hanging around since 2019 but got a recent bump from TikTok, as its opening — which goes silent before Wolf's first line and a hard-hitting beat drop — make it perfect for the video platform. It's the rare song that peaks at the very beginning, which makes it ideal to cross-fade into mixes; you don't need to hear the whole thing to get the full effect.

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"
Music

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

  • Updated

Bruno Mars doesn't miss. So in teaming with multi-hyphenate performer Anderson .Paak — this is the first offering off the duo's upcoming debut album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic" — he's created a timeless-sounding, retro-R&B love jam that is crafted with care and precision and actually sounds romantic, a quality missing from so many of today's wham-bam odes to hooking up. Here's to hoping the album fully carries on that vibe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News