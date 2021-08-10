Musical 'Cats' coming to Rapid City

Tickets for the Tony award-winning musical "Cats" go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at themonument.live. The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is coming to Rapid City for three performances — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument.

"Cats" has been performed in more than 30 countries and in 15 languages. It tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and to decide which cat will be reborn.

The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("The Phantom of the Opera," "School of Rock," "Sunset Boulevard"), original scenic and costume design by John Napier ("Les Misérables"), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz ("Aladdin"), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler ("Hamilton"), and direction by Trevor Nunn ("Les Misérables") make this a fresh production of "Cats."

