Musician hopes to create "beautiful' music while staying present

Cooper Timm is trying to live in the now and stay present.

Timm, a musician in his final year in the clinical mental health counseling program at South Dakota State University in Rapid City, is working toward a new album and producing music while he works at Monument Health neuropsychology as a psychometrist.

“I’m just going to keep doing as much as I can, as much is enough for me,” he said. “If I keep getting bigger and bigger, cool. … I don’t know what way life is gonna take me. I might just go back to school, get my doctorate and then just be a teacher. Who knows. I don’t (expletive) know, anything is possible.”

Timm released his first album “Incongruence” on Spotify in April with songs he’s worked on for about four years. The songs touch on aspects of trauma, life experiences and moments in Timm’s life. He said some songs he’s had the lyrics written for four years with the music notes presenting themselves quickly months later. He said sometimes he wouldn’t write anything and four months later he writes a song in 10 minutes.

He said he released the album mostly because family members and friends asked him to because they got tired of listening to 10-year-old Timm on YouTube.

Timm began his music career at 6 years old in Huron when he begged his mom, Hope Center Director Melanie Timm, to play guitar. He said the local guitar instructor wouldn’t teach anyone under 10 years old but was able to convince them to teach him at 7.

He said the first time he sang in front of anyone was when he sang “Hot Cross Buns” in a church gym to a crowd of about 30.

Timm said he performed in guitar competitions throughout middle school, and eventually moved to Hill City and joined the choir. When he was old enough, he played at weddings, funerals and family reunions. He picked up the drums, bass and piano. His freshman year of high school, he started playing at the open mic night and did renditions of Bruno Mars and anything he could find on Ultimate Guitar tabs.

In 2018 in college while he was in his fraternity Delta Sigma Phi, he started writing lyrics to help process his emotions.

“I had been dealing with a bunch of different random things in my life,” Timm said. “I just had some things that I didn’t understand. I didn’t know how to work through a lot of emotions about it all.”

Timm said the song “Please” was written during a time of suicidal ideations.

“When that happens… a great way for me to cope with it is music,” he said. “I started writing and I started just playing around on my guitar, and it makes me just feel better. It’s so effective. … A lot of times, that’s my way of getting it out.”

But song writing isn’t always easy. He said sometimes it’ll be months between writing songs. Timm also said some of it is just being busy with classes, work and producing music. He said he even had a grilled cheese stand called Cheddar Bob’s for about a month.

While in the fraternity, he met Owen Mechling, one of the three founders of the Stupid Happy Collective, a collection of producers, DJs and visual artists in the Black Hills. Mechling, who performs as “Mech” and is one half of the electronic duo “Black Hole Era,” helped produce Timm’s album and even collaborated on one of the songs.

Timm said he hopes to work more with Mechling on his new album, which he wants to just be “beautiful.”

Mechling said beautiful songs, for him and Timm, are those that come out naturally rather than structured and rigid.

