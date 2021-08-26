Musicians, actors wanted for fall arts season

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra is holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Central High School in Rapid City. The symphony is seeking serious musicians who are interested in performing with the symphony. In particular, all string instruments and harp are needed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students in grades nine through 12 may audition if they are a member of a school orchestra or band. Adult former symphony members will be asked to re-audition if more than a single season has passed since they last performed with the symphony.

To audition, be prepared to play a solo of your choice and be able to sight-read orchestral literature. To apply and fill out an audition form, go to bhsymphony.org/audition.html.

The symphony -- in partnership with Dakota Choral Union, which will perform Handel’s Part 1 Messiah and Bach Magnificat – will present a concert Dec. 4.

For more information about the 2021-22 symphony concert season, email contact@bhsymphony.org or go to m.facebook.com/bhsymphony/.

Homestake Opera House