Musicians, actors wanted for fall arts season

The talents of Black Hills musicians, singers and actors are in demand as the fall arts season begins. Several performing arts groups are holding auditions or beginning rehearsals for upcoming concerts and musicals.
Black Hills Community Theatre
Auditions for the BHCT Reading & Discussion Series will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. No preparation is needed; auditions will consist of cold readings from scripts. To sign up for an audition slot, go to bhct.org/get-involved/#audition.
The Reading & Discussion Series pairs play readings with an open discussion led by a local author. The 2021-22 series, “Translations & Transformations,” includes four plays on topics such as grief, parenting and politics.
The series will open with “Or” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, and “Language of Angels” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Admission is pay what you want; $5 suggested minimum.
September will bring the return of in-person performances for BHCT’s 2021-22 Main Stage Season, starting with the musical “Matilda,” inspired by the book by Roald Dahl. Performances will be Sept. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. For tickets and information, go to bhct.org/roald-dahls-matilda/.
The 2021-22 Main Stage Season will include “Julius Caesar,” “Men on Boats,” “Urine Town,” and “33 Variations.”
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra is holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Central High School in Rapid City. The symphony is seeking serious musicians who are interested in performing with the symphony. In particular, all string instruments and harp are needed.
Students in grades nine through 12 may audition if they are a member of a school orchestra or band. Adult former symphony members will be asked to re-audition if more than a single season has passed since they last performed with the symphony.
To audition, be prepared to play a solo of your choice and be able to sight-read orchestral literature. To apply and fill out an audition form, go to bhsymphony.org/audition.html.
The symphony -- in partnership with Dakota Choral Union, which will perform Handel’s Part 1 Messiah and Bach Magnificat – will present a concert Dec. 4.
For more information about the 2021-22 symphony concert season, email contact@bhsymphony.org or go to m.facebook.com/bhsymphony/.
Homestake Opera House
Auditions for the musical review “All Together Now!” will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at Homestake Opera House in Lead. “All Together Now!” celebrates the music of favorite Broadway composers. Actors 14 and older are needed to sing in the show. To prepare for the audition, prepare a 16- to 32-measure piece of music and bring marked sheet music. Sign up to audition at https://bit.ly/atnaudition. For more information, go to homestakeoperahouse.org/community-theatre.
“All Together Now!” will be presented Nov. 12, 13 and 14 at Homestake Opera House. Tickets can be purchased at homestakeoperahouse.org.
Rapid City Children’s Chorus
The Rapid City Children’s Chorus is starting rehearsals for its 2021-22 season. The first rehearsal will be from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The chorus is open to students in grades four through eight. Auditions are not required. The chorus rehearses every Tuesday. The choir will perform a winter concert on Dec. 5.
To register and for more information, go to rapidcitycc.org/Rapid_City_CC/Welcome.html