 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Musicians, actors wanted for fall arts season
top story

Musicians, actors wanted for fall arts season

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
040921-bhso-011.JPG

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra rehearses at Rapid City High School in this file photo. Serious musicians who want to perform with the orchestra can audition on Sept. 2 for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The talents of Black Hills musicians, singers and actors are in demand as the fall arts season begins. Several performing arts groups are holding auditions or beginning rehearsals for upcoming concerts and musicals.

Black Hills Community Theatre

Auditions for the BHCT Reading & Discussion Series will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. No preparation is needed; auditions will consist of cold readings from scripts. To sign up for an audition slot, go to bhct.org/get-involved/#audition.

The Reading & Discussion Series pairs play readings with an open discussion led by a local author. The 2021-22 series, “Translations & Transformations,” includes four plays on topics such as grief, parenting and politics.

The series will open with “Or” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, and “Language of Angels” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Admission is pay what you want; $5 suggested minimum.

September will bring the return of in-person performances for BHCT’s 2021-22 Main Stage Season, starting with the musical “Matilda,” inspired by the book by Roald Dahl. Performances will be Sept. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. For tickets and information, go to bhct.org/roald-dahls-matilda/.

The 2021-22 Main Stage Season will include “Julius Caesar,” “Men on Boats,” “Urine Town,” and “33 Variations.”

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra is holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Central High School in Rapid City. The symphony is seeking serious musicians who are interested in performing with the symphony. In particular, all string instruments and harp are needed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Students in grades nine through 12 may audition if they are a member of a school orchestra or band. Adult former symphony members will be asked to re-audition if more than a single season has passed since they last performed with the symphony.

To audition, be prepared to play a solo of your choice and be able to sight-read orchestral literature. To apply and fill out an audition form, go to bhsymphony.org/audition.html.

The symphony -- in partnership with Dakota Choral Union, which will perform Handel’s Part 1 Messiah and Bach Magnificat – will present a concert Dec. 4.

For more information about the 2021-22 symphony concert season, email contact@bhsymphony.org or go to m.facebook.com/bhsymphony/.

Homestake Opera House

Auditions for the musical review “All Together Now!” will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at Homestake Opera House in Lead. “All Together Now!” celebrates the music of favorite Broadway composers. Actors 14 and older are needed to sing in the show. To prepare for the audition, prepare a 16- to 32-measure piece of music and bring marked sheet music. Sign up to audition at https://bit.ly/atnaudition. For more information, go to homestakeoperahouse.org/community-theatre.

“All Together Now!” will be presented Nov. 12, 13 and 14 at Homestake Opera House. Tickets can be purchased at homestakeoperahouse.org.

Rapid City Children’s Chorus

The Rapid City Children’s Chorus is starting rehearsals for its 2021-22 season. The first rehearsal will be from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The chorus is open to students in grades four through eight. Auditions are not required. The chorus rehearses every Tuesday. The choir will perform a winter concert on Dec. 5.

To register and for more information, go to rapidcitycc.org/Rapid_City_CC/Welcome.html

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death
Entertainment

'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

  • Updated

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones.

Watch Now: Related Video

Minnie Driver calls out online troll over cosmetic filler accusation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News