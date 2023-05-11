Pure Bean Coffeehouse will host a Clean Comedy Show at 7 p.m. May 18, featuring headliner Dan Bublitz Jr.

Bublitz is a former longtime South Dakota resident. He’s known for his one-man show “It Was Supposed to be a Love Story” by Lights Out Productions, and for his 2022 Dry Bar comedy special “Use Your Imagination.” Bublitz recently released his debut album, “Strangers in My Basement.” He is the creator and host of the comedy podcast “Art of Bombing,” where he talks to comedians about their worst shows.

Bublitz has appeared on “Comedy Time TV,” and in several films and commercials, including commercials for South Dakota Housing Development Authority and Sioux Falls Good Samaritan Society. He’s performed at comedy festivals including Chief Comedy Festival, the Plano Comedy Festival and the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta. Bublitz lives in Colorado and tours and performs nationally.

Rapid City comedians Tyler Corbine and Charlie Martin will join Bublitz at the Clean Comedy Show. Corbine is a stand-up comedian whose humor brings people from all backgrounds together with clever insights about the United States, money and the absurdity of modern life. Martin is a comedy magician who has opened for Robin Williams.

Tickets are available and are $7 in advance and $10 at the door the night of the show. Go to danbublitz.com for tickets and more information.