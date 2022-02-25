Native history, Black Hills inspire English novelist's new book

A suspected grave robbery begins an adventurous journey from 1930s England to Rapid City in a new novel, “Ghosts of the West.”

“Ghosts of the West” is the third novel in English author Alec Marsh’s Drabble and Harris series. History professor Drabble and gossip columnist Harris are longtime friends who find themselves in extraordinary escapades. In “Ghosts of the West,” a theft of Native American artifacts, an encounter with a world-weary Sioux chief who survived the Battle of Little Bighorn, and a murder ultimately leads them to the Black Hills.

Much like Oscar and Felix in “The Odd Couple,” longtime friends Drabble and Harris are opposites. Marsh said Drabble is an academic, an amateur mountaineer and a left-wing progressive. Harris is a conservative who likes his booze and cigarettes and has a habit of saying whatever pops into his mind.

“There’s a bit of me in Harris,” said Marsh who, like Harris, has worked as a gossip columnist.

“Usually Drabble gets himself in trouble because he’s trying to do the right thing. Harris gets himself in trouble because he’s doing the wrong thing,” Marsh chuckled.

“Ghosts of the West” is inspired in part by Marsh’s childhood fascination with westerns. Marsh, 47, grew up in Essex, England, and lives there now with his wife and two young sons.

“As a boy, I grew up watching John Wayne westerns like a lot of kids my age. This is part of the culture people my age have grown up with,” he said.

One of the main characters in “Ghosts of the West” is Sioux Chief Black Cloud. His character is based on a real Oglala Lakota warrior, Chief Flying Hawk. Flying Hawk survived the Battle of Little Bighorn and was a close friend and cousin of Crazy Horse. Flying Hawk was present at the death of Sitting Bull, and he was at the massacre of Wounded Knee. He later traveled the world as a star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West troupe.

“Flying Hawk was in London in the 1930s. He fought in the Battle of Little Bighorn. I thought (the character Black Cloud) could tell Drabble and Harris what he saw and the mysteries of what happened at the battle, and that would be a way of bringing history to life and exploring that story,” Marsh said.

Marsh said he hopes to show British readers another perspective from what they saw in westerns.

“It’s a different take from the story I grew up with (that cowboys are the heroes),” he said. “That narrative is wrong. It’s complicated. … The book is a way of exploring the past. … It’s like therapy for the past and you hope you’re better in the future.”

For Marsh, a journalist who has a degree in history, writing historical fiction is a dream come true.

“I love history fiction because you can bring the past to life and ask questions about it. I wanted to make us face our complacent cozy view of history,” he said. “You have to show how good people can do bad things. You can use history fiction to analyze how bad things have happened.”

“I think it’s quite a powerful thing. You have to be responsible. You have to treat the facts with great integrity and you have to be truthful to the spirit of the past,” he said.

“‘Ghosts of the West’ is meant to be a great story. If at the same time you can educate people a bit … then hopefully that’s a good thing, too. I hope it’s a really good adventure and through that I hope people are in touch with emotional traumas of the past," Marsh said.

Marsh began writing “Ghosts of the West” in 2020 and said writing it was a great escape from the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, Marsh wasn’t able to visit the Black Hills in person, so he wrote the book based entirely on research. He’s now working on his fourth Drabble and Harris novel and still hopes to visit the Black Hills.

“Ghosts of the West” will be released in the United States on March 1 and can be ordered through Target, Books-A-Million and Amazon. Go to alecmarsh.co.uk for information about Marsh and his other Drabble and Harris novels, “Rule Britannia” and “Enemy of the Raj.”

