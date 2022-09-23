Native playwright's 'Average Family' opens BHCT season

Black Hills Community Theatre opens its 55th season this weekend with “Average Family,” a comedy by an award-winning playwright with South Dakota roots.

“Average Family” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Studio Theater at The Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. Show dates are Sept. 23, 24 and 25, Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2, and Oct. 7, 8 and 9. Masks are currently encouraged but not required at events, except at selected performances. Go to bhct.org for tickets and more information.

“Average Family,” is a family-friendly comedy by South Dakota native and 2020 MacArthur Genius Grant Recipient Larissa FastHorse. “Average Family” focuses on the Roubidouxs, a typical technology-loving, city-dwelling family who have an Indigenous heritage. When the Roubidouxs are “randomly” chosen to compete on a reality TV show against the Monroes, a rustic working-class family, culture shock ensues.

The Roubidouxs are tasked with living off the land on the Minnesota prairie for three months. They must learn how to work together and reconnect with their culture in order to win a cash prize in this hilarious tale.

Co-directed by Christopher Alexander Piña and Merlyn Q. Sell, “Average Family” features a cast of local actors including Kamron Ward, Skuya Zephier, Rocklon Kinsella, Kili Cole and Mia Read as the Roubidoux family, Trevor Ryan, Kyle Klopfenstein, Rebekah Cox and Charlotte Grey as the Monroe family, and Jeffrey Alan Smith as the host of the reality TV show.

FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation) grew up in Winner and Pierre. FastHorse is partnering with BHCT as its artist in residence during the 2022-23 season, in collaboration with Cornerstone Theater's D/N/Lakota Theater Project.

The D/N/Lakota Theater Project works with Native communities in South Dakota and explores the strength, beauty, humor and perseverance of their culture, language and identity. The D/N/Lakota Theater Project talks to Indigenous people about issues that are important to them, then creates plays from the ground up based on those conversations and issues, according to Jayme Kilburn, BHCT’s artistic director.

“From BHCT’s end, we have not done enough to bring Native folks into theater. We wanted to be more inclusive of First Peoples, Indigenous folks. We saw this as a great opportunity to partner,” Kilburn said.

FastHorse made history as the first Native American playwright to have a play – a satirical comedy “The Thanksgiving Play” -- included on the American Theater magazine’s Top 10 Most-Produced Plays of the 2019-20 season. She’s also a 2020-2025 MacArthur Fellow.

FastHorse is currently developing new plays with several theaters including Second Stage Theater, Center Theatre Group, The Public Theater, Guthrie Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre and Yale Repertory Theatre.