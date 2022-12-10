NEA Big Read book giveaways start Monday

With the season of giving in full swing, the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center and Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish are ready to share the gift of a great story.

On Monday, Matthews Opera House and Arts Center will begin distributing free copies of Madeline Miller’s multi-award-winning novel, “Circe,” as part of the National Education Association’s Big Read program.

To obtain a free copy of “Circe,” visit the Matthews Gallery, 612 N. Main St., during regular business hours. A full schedule of related NEA Big Read events will be provided with each book. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. Every two years, the NEA awards grant money to communities to make literature accessible and engaging through book giveaways and arts opportunities.

Miller earned her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Classics from Brown University, and she has taught and tutored Latin, Greek and Shakespeare to high school students for nearly two decades. In her novel “Circe,” Miller revisits characters introduced in Homer’s epic masterpiece, “The Odyssey.”

Centrally focused on Circe, a witch born of the sun-god Helios, Miller’s novel reimagines characters including the Minotaur, Medea, Icarus and the cunning yet deceitful Odysseus. Banished to a deserted island, Circe is a threat to the gods themselves. Circe hones her witchcraft in a desperate attempt to correct her past mistakes and protect the son she loves. Miller’s novel is a story of family rivalry, love and loss, and unexcelled feminine strength in a male-dominated world.

“It’s an incredible story,” said Casey Hibbert, community engagement manager for Matthews Opera House and Art Center. “Miller has given a voice to Circe, the witch goddess of Greek mythology, and created a world so vivid I couldn’t tear myself out of it. Every day I came to work, still exiled on an island with her or facing down the monsters she created. It’s been intense.”

“Circe” is being developed into an eight-episode series for HBO Max. No release date has been announced yet but the series could possibly debut on HBO in 2023, according to looper.com.

The book distribution of “Circe” kicks off three months of programming in Spearfish from January through March 2023. Matthews Opera House, in partnership with Grace Balloch Memorial Library and Black Hills State University, has created an immersive experience for readers with a variety of upcoming events related to myths and “Circe.”

Dozens of mythologically-themed events are planned for the Matthews and Grace Balloch library, most of which will be offered free to the community. These will include craft time, painting sessions and story time for children as well as book discussions, art workshops and lectures for more mature readers. Matinee showings of films such as “Jason and the Argonauts” and “Clash of the Titans” also are scheduled in the historic Matthews theater.

Matthews Opera House also will produce a community theater performance as part of the NEA Big Read programming. ”An Iliad,” a play by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, will open on Feb. 10. Based on Homer’s ”The Iliad” and translated by Robert Fagles, ”An Iliad” stars one actor who evokes a host of characters as he tells a timeless story of adventure, war and heartbreak.

NEA Big Read programming culminates with a visit from “Circe” author Madeline Miller at 7 p.m. March 25 in Meier Hall at Black Hills State University.

Miller also is the author of the award-winning novel “The Story of Achilles,” which is set during the Greek Heroic Age and is told from the perspective of Achilles’ best friend, Patroclus.

Funding for the NEA Big Read program is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest. For more information about the 2023 NEA Big Read: Spearfish, go to matthewsopera.com or call 605-642-7973.