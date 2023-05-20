Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, actor and music mogul Nelly will lead off the Central States Fair concert series on Aug. 24.

“What a way to kick off the Central States Fair Concert Series,” said Fair Manager Ron Jeffries. “We are always excited to bring a new genre of music to the fair, and Nelly will lead a whole new audience to our grandstands and the fair experience.”

Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping onto the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. “Cruise,” his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, received Diamond status and Nelly is one of only seven rappers to achieve this honor.

Nelly entered the spotlight with the release of “Country Grammar” in 2000. This album spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and generated the massive hits “Ride With Me”, “Country Grammar,” and “E.I.”. Nelly’s momentum continued with the 2002 release of Nellyville. The album debuted at #1 on top of scoring Nelly his first two Grammy Awards for “Hot in Here” and “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland.

Ellie Mae, a newcomer from NBC’s “The Voice” and Team Blake, will be performing as the opening act for Nelly. She is currently on her first national tour.

The Central States Fair concert lineup continues on Aug. 25 with Chase Rice and Matt Koziol. With more than 2.4 million albums sold and over 2.5 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. In addition to Platinum-selling hits, fans will also hear all 13 songs on the new album, included his latest single, the crowd-favorite “Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer.”

Joining Rice will be Matt Koziol. The deluxe version of his debut album, "Wildhorse (Barrel Aged)" was released in March, producing chart-topper “Work All Day” featuring Drake White.

On Aug. 26, the fair’s concert series presents Sawyer Brown with Neal McCoy and a special appearance by Rapid City’s Rowan Grace, a recent contestant on “The Voice.”

Passes for all grandstand events go on sale June 15 at CentralStatesFair.com and all Family Fare locations. The 2023 Central States Fair runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 26. Go to CentralStatesFair.com for more information.