New book explores 'Little House' tales evolution

"Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts," is the latest book released by the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Pioneer Girl Project that explores the writings and legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder.
"Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts" was written by Ingalls Wilder and edited and annotated by Nancy Tystad Koupal. "It can be purchased through most bookstores or ordered directly from the South Dakota Historical Society Press at sdhspress.com.
For generations, the works of Laura Ingalls Wilder have defined the American frontier and the pioneer experience for the public at large. "Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts" present three typescripts of Wilder’s original "Pioneer Girl" manuscript in an examination of the process through which she and her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, transformed her autobiography into the much-loved Little House series. As the women polished the narrative from draft to draft, a picture emerges of the working relationship between the women, of the lives they lived, and of the literary works they created.
Wilder (1867-1957) finished her autobiography, "Pioneer Girl," in 1930 when she was 63 years old. Throughout the 1930s and into the early 1940s, Wilder used her original manuscript to write a successful series of books for young readers. Wilder died in Mansfield, Mo., at age 90 on Feb. 10, 1957.
Koupal and other editors of the Pioneer Girl Project provide a meticulous study of the Wilder-Lane partnership as Wilder’s autobiography undergoes revision, and the women redevelop and expand portions of it into Wilder’s successful children’s and young adult novels and into Lane’s best-selling adult novels in the 1930s.
“'Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts' makes fresh observations that are sure to jump-start new debate and discussions centered on the writer-editor relationship between Laura Ingalls Wilder and Rose Wilder Lane,” said William Anderson, a Wilder scholar and bestselling author. “The annotations provide great documentary background and reveal the behind-the-scenes work that led to the now classic Little House series.”
For more information about the Pioneer Girl Project, go to pioneergirlproject.org.