New book explores 'Little House' tales evolution

"Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts," is the latest book released by the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Pioneer Girl Project that explores the writings and legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

"Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts" was written by Ingalls Wilder and edited and annotated by Nancy Tystad Koupal. "It can be purchased through most bookstores or ordered directly from the South Dakota Historical Society Press at sdhspress.com.

For generations, the works of Laura Ingalls Wilder have defined the American frontier and the pioneer experience for the public at large. "Pioneer Girl: The Revised Texts" present three typescripts of Wilder’s original "Pioneer Girl" manuscript in an examination of the process through which she and her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, transformed her autobiography into the much-loved Little House series. As the women polished the narrative from draft to draft, a picture emerges of the working relationship between the women, of the lives they lived, and of the literary works they created.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilder (1867-1957) finished her autobiography, "Pioneer Girl," in 1930 when she was 63 years old. Throughout the 1930s and into the early 1940s, Wilder used her original manuscript to write a successful series of books for young readers. Wilder died in Mansfield, Mo., at age 90 on Feb. 10, 1957.