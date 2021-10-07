New comic takes aim at opioid abuse

A new comic series, “Skyhawk Reborn,” debuts Friday to raise awareness about opioid misuse and abuse in tribal communities.

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders’ Health Board is premiering “Skyhawk Reborn” on facebook.com/gptchb/. The comic will be available in a fully animated digital version and in print. The print versions will include one in the Lakota language, and another in the Dakota language that will be released later this year.

The “Skyhawk Reborn” trailer at gptch.org describes the comic’s story as a tale of courage, wisdom and hope, filled with light and shadow, heroes and villains.

“We wanted to find creative ways to reach young people about the dangers of opioids,” said Tosa Two Heart, the director of the Health Board’s Community Behavior Health programs. “The creation of this animated series is something new and fresh that we hope captures the attention of our youth.”

The Health Board is encouraging tribal youth programs and schools to use the comics to help educate Native American youth about the dangers of opioids. The videos were produced in partnership with KAT Communications in Bismarck, N.D.

“The Health Board is always focused on creating culturally appropriate care practices, and with that comes an opportunity to create public health content that accurately represents our people. So often, we see health education material created that fails to resonate with tribal citizens. We hope that ‘Skyhawk Reborn’ will stimulate new ideas across Indian Country about how to reach our people,” said Brandon Ecoffey, Health Board communications director.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0