New cozy mysteries celebrate rural South Dakota

Jane Newell, an intrepid crime-solving teacher, is the heroine of a cozy mystery series that’s an affectionate tribute to life in rural western South Dakota.

“See Jane Run” and “See Jane Sing” are the first two books in author Jolene Stratton Philo’s West River Mystery Series. “See Jane Run” was released in June and “See Jane Sing” was released this month. Drawing on her own experiences as a teacher in Harding County, Philo said her series has been described as “Murder She Wrote” meets “Little House on the Prairie” meets “Mary Tyler Moore.”

Readers first meet Jane in “See Jane Run,” when Jane moves from Sioux City, Iowa to a remote northern corner of South Dakota. She’s a teacher at a country school in the fictional town of Little Missouri, population 92. Jane winds up searching for a hit-and-run driver who left one of her students an orphan.

“See Jane Sing” takes place during the holiday season, when an outing to choose the perfect live Christmas tree turns tragic. Jane stumbles over the body of a teenage boy, and when she’s not teaching or planning the Christmas pageant, she’s hunting down the boy’s killer.

“I wasn’t intending it to be a Christmas mystery, but Jane and the other teacher are busy planning a Christmas program. It’s a big part of the story, so there’s a lot of Christmas involved in the book and a lot of zany characters in the little town who make it a very fun Christmas time,” Philo said.

After Jane helps crack the case of the boy’s killer, she directs the Christmas program – and there’s a bit of surprise ending, Philo said. Philo is currently working on “See Jane Dance,” the third book in West River Mystery Series.

Philo and her husband now live in Polk City, Iowa, near Des Moines. The couple lived in western South Dakota from 1978 to 1985, and Philo said she still has fond memories of their time in Harding County. Philo taught at Sky Ranch for Boys for two years, and she taught for five years in the Camp Crook country schools in Harding County School District.

“I taught the lower grades in the country school. We made so many good friends and I (taught) some kids for two or three years and they become like family,” Philo said. “It was such a unique place to live and so culturally different than where I grew up in Iowa. I thought, ‘There’s got to be a book in that.’”

The first year the Philos lived in Camp Crook, a rancher named Walt White disappeared. His body was never found. That helped inspire Philo’s idea to set a mystery series in western South Dakota.

An avid mystery reader, Philo decided to try fiction after writing several non-fiction books for parents who, like herself and her husband, have critically or chronically ill children. The Philos’ son, Allen, was born in Spearfish with a life-threatening birth condition and went through several surgeries and dozens of tests and procedures. He’s now 40, has two children and lives in Wisconsin. The Philos also have a daughter, Anne, who has two children.

When Allen was young and the Philo family was coping with his illnesses and medical treatments, Philo said she looked for but couldn’t find resources for parents, so she wrote six. Her books include a devotional, “A Different Dream for My Child: Meditations for Parents Raising Critically or Chronically Ill Children.”

Philo’s most recent non-fiction book is “Sharing Love Abundantly in Special Needs Families,” published in 2019. She co-wrote it with Dr. Gary Chapman, author of “The Five Love Languages” series. More information about Philo’s books for special needs families is available at differentdream.com.

The West River Mystery Series, in contrast, is full of humor, lively characters and some matchmaking since Jane is a single woman. The first book was about 10 years in the making, Philo said, as she worked with editors to hone the story and learn the process of writing mystery novels.

The series is published by Midwestern Books, a Sioux Falls publishing company focused on books written by authors who live and write about the Midwest.

Philo hopes to release a new book about Jane’s ongoing adventures every year.

“I’m having a ball with it,” Philo said. “I’m not sure how many books are going to be in the series, but there’s going to be quite a few. … We still have friends in Camp Crook and Harding County who are dear to us. This is a way to celebrate that rugged, remote and utterly giving community.”

Philo’s West River Mystery Series and her non-fiction books are available on Amazon. Readers can order autographed copies of the West River Mystery Series by contacting Philo at jolenephilo.com.