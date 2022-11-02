New documentary preserves 'The Pomp Room' legacy

Austin Kaus loves the surprise of meeting people he’s sure never visited The Pomp Room. Then he mentions the dive bar in a rough part of Sioux Falls that was the greatest rock and roll club in South Dakota.

“They smile in a way that lets me know they absolutely know that place,” Kaus said, chuckling.

“The Pomp Room” closed after its New Year’s Eve show in 1998 but lives on in the memories of many people who, like Kaus, know there will never be another place like it. Kaus, of Rapid City, and his filmmaking partner, Jesse Yost of Sioux Falls, immortalized the venue in their new documentary, “The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story.”

The Journey Museum and Learning Center in Rapid City is hosting screenings of “The Pomp Room” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free. Friday’s screening will include a Q&A time with Kaus, the documentary’s director.

“The amount of bands that came through The Pomp Room and loved playing there still blows my mind,” Kaus said. “That’s amazing, and … you have ‘kids’ like me seeing stuff you could not see anywhere else in South Dakota, things that stuck with us.”

Duane and Jeannie Ertz bought the Pomp Room in 1971 and ran it for 27 years. The Ertzes’ sons, Ward and Jon, gave their blessing to “The Pomp Room” documentary, Kaus said.

The Ertz family expanded the bar at the corner of Eighth Street and Dakota Avenue multiple times, eventually taking over other nearby businesses.

“We break it down in the movie. We have a cool napkin drawing … it was ‘this was built here’ and then the building next door and pretty soon (the Ertz family) ended up owning the whole (complex),” Kaus said.

The Pomp Room hosted local, regional and national bands including some of the biggest names in rock music. Metallica, Scorpions, Cheap Trick, Steve Earle, Quiet Riot, Great White, Matt “Guitar” Murphy, Indigenous, the Bad Examples, Less than Jake, Crash Alley, Wakefield, and the Jayhawks played there. So did counterculture stalwarts Danzig, Marilyn Manson and Korn. The most legendary appearance was perhaps a non-publicized show by Aerosmith in 1993. The band sang "Mama Kin," "Come Together," "Love In An Elevator," and "Walk This Way," and the performance is immortalized on an MTV Rockumentary.

For Kaus, Yost and countless others, The Pomp Room was an indelible part of their lives.

“The place was only around in my life for four or five years, but it stuck with me. There was a life to that place I couldn’t figure out. It was dirty. It was kind of gross,” Kaus said. “I never forgot about it.”

Kaus grew up in Wessington Springs. He was a teenager “just starting to get into punk rock and whatever craziness” when he made his first trip to The Pomp Room in the early 1990s.

“I wrote a fake dentist note – the first of many – to get out of school,” Kaus said, chuckling. “Every time I needed to go to The Pomp Room, I wrote a fake dentist note.”

Kaus still remembers the first time he saw The Pomp Room.

“Here we are in downtown Sioux Falls and this bar looks insane. It looks ramshackle, the doors are thick steel. I don’t know what this is going to be but I’m going to dig it,” he said.

He went there as often as he could in high school and while attending the University of South Dakota. He’d planned to drink his first beer at The Pomp Room when he turned 21, but the club closed before Kaus got the chance.

Yost and his family are part of The Pomp Room’s history. Yost’s older brothers performed at The Pomp Room, and Yost ended up leading a band that played there on New Year’s Eve 1998 before the venue shut down for good. By then, The Pomp Room building was falling apart, and in 2000 it was demolished to make room for a parking ramp.

After Yost and Kaus discovered they shared a love for The Pomp Room, “between our interests and our level of enthusiasm that overwhelms common sense, (we said) ‘Let’s do a documentary,’” Kaus said.

They started a Facebook page for the film and it quickly gained a couple thousand followers in a short time, Kaus said, and he realized people would be interested in their project.

Kaus and Yost made the documentary in their spare time over a 10-year period, gathering photos and memorabilia and interviewing more people than could possibly fit in the finished documentary.

“I’m a sucker for the ‘family’s where you find them’ theory, and this movie just reinforces that. You get to see generations of families that came together because of The Pomp Room,” Kaus said.

Kaus hopes “The Pomp Room” movie will eventually be online for streaming, and DVDs will be available next year. For information and updates about “The Pomp Room: A Rock N Roll Bar Story,” follow m.facebook.com/thepomproomdoc, @pomproomdoc on Twitter or go to thepomproom.com.