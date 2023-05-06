Eric Whitcher and Deb Kuehn, both of Rapid City, have been elected to the Black Hills Playhouse Board of Directors.

The Black Hills Playhouse Board of Directors volunteers time to set the strategic direction of the organization, to raise funds, to help with physical plant projects, and to work through committees to assist staff. Their time and dedication to forwarding the mission of the Black Hills Playhouse is essential to operations.

Whitcher is the public defender for Pennington County and has been practicing criminal defense law for 27 years. He grew up in the Black Hills before attending the University of South Dakota and law school at Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln. He is active in local criminal justice reform efforts and has served on the board of the Homestake Opera House, Habitat for Humanity of the Black Hills, and the South Dakota Bar Commission. Whitcher hopes his legal experience will provide value to the Black Hills Playhouse, and he looks forward to making the world a little better through the performing arts. He lives in Rapid City with his wife, Jess Olson, and four children.

Kuehn is a certified family and neonatal practitioner. She is employed at Black Hills Pediatrics in Rapid City and Monument Spearfish Pediatrics Clinic. Kuehn assists with donations to Youth and Family Services, Hope Center, and Church Response in Rapid City. She has been a member of the Rural America Indian Birth to Five Health Policy Board, and she was chair of the Pennington County Child Death Review committee for more than 20 years. Through her new position on the board, Kuehn looks forward to meeting more people from South Dakota and other areas and is excited to spread the word about the Black Hills Playhouse plays and activities.