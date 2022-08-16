New novel continues forensic expert's adventures in South Dakota

Untangling a cold case in Custer County – though some don’t believe the victim is dead – is the newest mystery Dr. Sebastien Grey is determined to solve.

The fictional forensic anthropologist returns for “Where the Blood is Made,” the recently released third book in the Sebastien Grey series by Ryburn Dobbs. The series takes place in western South Dakota.

“Where the Blood is Made” continues to follow Grey’s work helping the Custer County Sheriff’s Office solve cold cases.

“There’s one cold case that strikes his interest at the end of book two,” Dobbs said. “At the beginning of book three, Sebastien figures out that there’s a skeleton in the coroner’s office that he thinks belongs to a young woman from 10 years before.”

Some people believe the woman is still alive but missing. Grey finds evidence compelling enough to convince him the skeleton is the woman.

“‘Where the Blood is Made’ has two plot lines that end up converging,” Dobbs said. “This book has a little more action. It has Sebastien getting into a lot of trouble and having his life in danger, and there’s some action sequences. It’s a little more fast-paced.”

Another ongoing storyline, Grey’s relationship with Det. Tiffany Reese, evolves in book three. Dobbs said “Where the Blood is Made” leaves readers with a bit of a cliffhanger about that romance.

Dobbs said he wove aspects of his own personality, including social anxiety disorder, into the character of Sebastien Grey, but readers will see the character evolve.

“He’s a bit more stable than he was in the past. He’s developing nicely,” Dobbs said. “In the first book, he was socially awkward. As you go into book two and book three, he’s less nervous and anxious and it’s just a fun series. It’s fun characters.”

The forensics and police procedures described in Dobbs’ novels are real. The Sebastien Grey books are inspired by Dobbs’ 10 year-career as a forensic anthropologist working on dozens of death investigations. He also worked as an investigative analyst specializing in homicides and unsolved cases. He taught biological anthropology and forensic anthropology at several colleges throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Dobbs now does some forensic consulting work but has largely shifted his career to writing and running publishing companies. He published the first Sebastien Grey book, “The Comfort of Distance” in October 2020, followed by the second book, “The Boxwood Torso,” in 2021. Fans who’ve read “Where the Blood is Made” are already requesting a fourth book, Dobbs said.

“I think I’ll keep going,” he said, noting that the fourth book in the series could possibly be released in 2023. “I have other things I want to write but people keep saying, ‘Where’s the next Sebastien Grey book?’ It’s a good problem to have.”

The Sebastien Grey series is available from major book sellers such as Books A Million, and from Amazon.

Though Dobbs spent much of his life in California and has lived in Arkansas for the past six years, visiting the Black Hills inspired him. The natural beauty and wildlife of the Black Hills gave Dobbs the ideal setting for the Sebastien Grey series.

He and his wife, Lani, return to South Dakota periodically to research the region and scout for locations for his books’ plots, though he tells readers some finer details about the Black Hills in his novels are fictional.

“South Dakota is a great place. It’s a beautiful place for variety and exploring things. I think Sebastien Grey will stay there,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs doesn’t plan to write any other novels set in South Dakota. His next novel is completely different, he said -- a light, humorous crime tale. Go to ryburndobbs.com/ for more information about his books.