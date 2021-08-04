'Nomadland' author to highlight Festival of Books in Deadwood

Jessica Bruder, author of the nonfiction book “Nomadland” that inspired the Academy Award-winning movie, will highlight a lineup of acclaimed nonfiction writers at 2021 Festival of Books in Deadwood.
Organizers say hosting an author of Bruder’s status is a rare coup. When the film “Nomadland” won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, Bruder joined the ranks of such notable authors as John Steinbeck, J.R.R. Tolkien and Cormac McCarthy. In addition to winning Best Picture, the film “Nomadland” won Best Director (Chloé Zhao) and Best Actress (McDormand). Zhao is the first Asian woman to win Best Director.
"We are honored to host an author whose book inspired an Oscar-winning movie," said Jennifer Widman, Festival of Books director. “It's especially exciting that the movie was filmed partly in western South Dakota and featured a lead actress, Frances McDormand, who is one of the most recognized and admired figures in Hollywood today."
“Nomadland” was shot on location in the Badlands, Pine Ridge, Custer State Park and Wall Drug and at locations in Arizona, Nevada and Nebraska. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was released in February. The film garnered multiple awards, including two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture — Drama, and Best Director — Motion Picture.
Bruder is one of several critically acclaimed nonfiction writers who will be at the 2021 Festival of Books on Oct. 1-3. Bruder will discuss her book, “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.”
Published in 2017, “Nomadland” is a portrait of retirement-age Americans forced out of their homes and into RVs, vans and cars.
When Bruder decided to immerse herself in the lives of Linda May and Charlene Swankie, she never dreamed readers and moviegoers would watch Frances McDormand bring “Nomadland” to life. When Bruder initially decided to camp for a few weeks with a group of modern nomads, she was planning a magazine profile, not a book. However, the story soon took on a life of its own, and Bruder ultimately traveled in an RV for 15,000 miles more than three years to gather material for the book.
"They felt incredibly validated by the experience," Bruder said in an interview the Columbia Journalism School, after watching this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on television and seeing May and Swankie mingle with movie stars. "I was delighted to see them up there. ... I followed these women for three years, and none of us expected this would be part of their journey."
Bruder is an award-winning journalist who writes about subcultures and social issues. She teaches at Columbia Journalism School and at Journey, a summer journalism program in Prague. In addition to “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” Bruder is the author of “Burning Book: A Visual History of Burning Man,” and the co-author of “Snowden’s Box: Trust in the Age of Surveillance.”
"We love to feature authors who might be best known for one work but who bring many other experiences with them, allowing Festival of Book audiences to encounter ideas they hadn't even thought to seek out,” Widman said.
Intensive research and commitment brings awards and honors to nonfiction authors, who show a talent for narrative flair and dedication to portraying real-life events with precision. In addition to Bruder, the 2021 Festival of Books’ lineup of nonfiction authors includes Allyson Hobbs, whose award-winning first book, “A Chosen Exile,” examines the phenomenon of racial passing in the United States.
Also featured will be Ann Bausum, who writes about history for readers of all ages; Mary Woster Haug, author of “Out of Loneliness: Murder and Memoir and Daughters of the Grasslands”; Nancy Tystad Koupal, founding director of the South Dakota Historical Society Press; Jon K. Lauck, adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota and editor-in-chief of Middle West Review; journalist Lisa Napoli; Kent Nerburn, author of 16 books including the 2019 One Book South Dakota, “Neither Wolf nor Dog"; Glenn Aparicio Parry, an educator, ecopsychologist, and political philosopher; Jim Reese, an associate professor of English and director of the Great Plains Writers’ Tour; Virginia Driving Hawk Sneve, an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe; and Katherine Wiltenburg Todrys, a lawyer specializing in health and human rights research and advocacy.
A schedule of events for nonfiction authors will be announced closer to the Festival of Books. For more information, go to ssdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/.