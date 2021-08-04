'Nomadland' author to highlight Festival of Books in Deadwood

Published in 2017, “Nomadland” is a portrait of retirement-age Americans forced out of their homes and into RVs, vans and cars.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Bruder decided to immerse herself in the lives of Linda May and Charlene Swankie, she never dreamed readers and moviegoers would watch Frances McDormand bring “Nomadland” to life. When Bruder initially decided to camp for a few weeks with a group of modern nomads, she was planning a magazine profile, not a book. However, the story soon took on a life of its own, and Bruder ultimately traveled in an RV for 15,000 miles more than three years to gather material for the book.

"They felt incredibly validated by the experience," Bruder said in an interview the Columbia Journalism School, after watching this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on television and seeing May and Swankie mingle with movie stars. "I was delighted to see them up there. ... I followed these women for three years, and none of us expected this would be part of their journey."