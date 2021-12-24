Nostalgia Night moves to Performing Arts Center

Rapid City’s annual winter classic film series, Nostalgia Night, will have a new location for its upcoming movie lineup.

The 2022 series will be presented in the Historic Theater of the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, 601 Columbus St. Showtimes are 7 p.m. each Sunday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 27. Masks may be required. Popcorn will be available to purchase.

This year’s series, A Whale of a Tale, features classic films that have been recognized for their outstanding screenplays. The lineup begins with “The Sunshine Boys” Jan. 9, followed by “Dances With Wolves” Jan. 16, “The Thin Man” Jan. 23, “Moonstruck” Jan. 30, “The Glenn Miller Story” Feb. 6, “Marty” Feb. 13, “Back to the Future” Feb. 20, and “It Happened One Night” Feb. 27.

Season tickets are $50 and can be purchased in person from the Performing Arts Center box office at the South Street entrance near the Studio Theater, or online at performingartsrc.org/box-office/ or by phone, 605-394-1786. For those who want to attend specific movies instead of the entire season, single tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Single tickets for the first movie in the series, “The Sunshine Boys,” will be available the week before the movie on Jan. 9. Starting Jan. 10, single tickets for the rest of the series can be purchased, according to box office manager Merlyn Sell.

The Nostalgia Night film series is presented by The Friends of the Devereaux Library at South Dakota Mines. For more information, go to Nostalgia Night’s Facebook page, or sdsmt.edu/Academics/Library/Friends/Current-Series/.

