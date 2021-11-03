November's entertainment calendar includes Caesar, Christmas, comedy

A Shakespearean tragedy, family-friendly comedy, tributes to veterans, beloved Christmas classics and more are part of November’s music and theater in the Black Hills.

Nov. 4

“MasterChef Live!” brings the TV hits “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” directly to fans and foodies, live on stage. “MasterChef Live!” will be at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. The show features head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun challenges in an overall immersive audience experience. Tickets are $30 to $65. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events/detail/mastercheflive2021

Nov. 5-7, 12-14, 19-21

In William Shakespeare’s era, men typically played all the men’s and women’s roles in plays. Black Hills Community Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” does the opposite, performing the classic tragedy with nearly an all-female cast. Rachel Snyder plays the title role of Julius Caesar.

“We are just not having as many men audition, and women are good actors, too,” said Jayme Kilburn, BHCT’s artistic director. “One of the things that I think is important to the theater but also is a practical function is having the best person for the role, and Rachel was that.”

Set in Rome in 44 B.C., “Julius Caesar” depicts Brutus’ moral dilemma as he joins a conspiracy to murder Julius Caesar, thereby preventing him from becoming dictator of Rome. After Caesar’s death, Rome is thrust into a period of civil war, and the republic the conspirators sought to preserve is lost forever.

BHCT’s cast of “Julius Caesar” includes three men in male roles. In addition to Snyder, Kilburn said the cast includes several women who play male roles. Although Kilburn encourages more men -- and more of the community in general -- to get involved in local theater, she said BHCT will make the most of the talent it has now.

“If we want to do these shows, we need to work with the actors we have,” Kilburn said. “We weren’t going to limit the roles to (being played by) men.”

“Julius Caesar” will be performed in the Studio Theater at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Face masks are required. Tickets and information: bhct.org/ or call the box office, 605-394-1786.

Nov. 6

Cyrus Steele has established himself as one of Atlanta’s top comics and a master impressionist who imitates such notables as United States presidents and comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Steele has performed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” His clean comedy is family-friendly for all ages. Steele will perform at 7 p.m. at Homestake Opera House in Lead. Tickets are $20 adults; $18 military and senior citizens; $15 students. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/cyrus-steele-69210

Nov. 7

Potter Ladies + 3 will present “A Tribute to Our Veterans,” in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by a musical tribute to America and veterans at 3 p.m. The Potter Ladies will be joined by Pegie Douglas, Andrew Speiss and Dylan James Lewis. Suggested admission is a $10 donation; all proceeds benefit the Spearfish Veterans monument. Information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

The Joyful Gals and Guys Chorus and the New Horizons Band will present their annual Fall Concert at 2 p.m. at Viking Hall at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City. Musical highlights will include selections to honor veterans, men and women who are currently serving in the military, and first responders. There is no admission fee, but donations to benefit Canyon Lake Activity Center are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Nov. 10

Cowboy and Western-themed poetry and short stories, performed by Black Hills resident Wilbur Newland, will be featured at the Bellman Brown Bag series. Travel back to that home on the range during this presentation at noon in the Matthews Opera House theater in Spearfish. Admission is free. Information: matthewsopera.com/ or 605-642-7973.

Nov. 11

The focus on Western-themed poetry continues when Matthews Opera House and Arts Center’s makeSPACE Author Talks presents Bruce Roseland. Author Talks will be at 2 p.m. in the Matthews Opera House Fireplace Room. The presentation also can be viewed on Zoom for those who prefer not to attend in person. Roseland is a fourth-generation cattleman who grew up and still works on a ranch in north-central South Dakota. His award-winning poetry collections include “The Last Buffalo,” “A Prairie Prayer,” “Cowman” and “Heart of the Prairie.” Information: matthewsopera.com/ or 605-642-7973.

For King and Country, the four-time Grammy award-winning Christian duo who were headliners at this summer’s Hills Alive, are returning to the Black Hills. The band will be the opening performance at Summit Arena in The Monument. This stop in Rapid City is part of For King and Country’s "Relate" tour, named after one of the band's recent hits. Fans can look forward to a concert with a uniquely designed stage and a show that incorporates all the lights, sound and LED screens they’d expect in a state-of-the-art venue. For King and Country’s concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $28. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events

Nov. 12-14 and 19-21

It’s Christmastime in the small town of Fayro, Texas, and the Futrelle Sisters — Frankie, Twink and Honey Raye — are not exactly in a festive mood. Matthews Opera House in Spearfish kicks off the holiday season with the comedy “Christmas Belles.” A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 season ticket subscribers, $5 Black Hills State University students. Tickets and information: matthewsopera.com/ or 605-642-7973.

Nov. 12-14

Take a peek into the world of musicals at “All Together Now,” a musical revue at Homestake Opera House in Lead. “All Together Now” showcases 15 performances from several popular Broadway musicals – all performed without large sets or scripts. This evening of ensembles, solos, duets and more takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 adults; $15 for members, military, senior citizens and students. Tickets and information: onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/all-together-now-61508

Nov. 14

Rapid City Concert Association presents Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles. Traditional brass instruments with a full complement of drums and percussion gives Dallas Brass extraordinary musical range. Their repertoire encompasses classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway and Hollywood, and patriotic music. Dallas Brass has produced seven albums and performs with symphony orchestras nationwide. Dallas Brass’ concert will be at 3 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets range from $5 to $90. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events

Holiday Salute featuring Bella Vocé will present a concert of Thanksgiving and Christmas music from 2 to 4 p.m. at Emmanual Episcopal Church in Rapid City. Mary Weidenbach will play pre-concert patriotic piano music at 1:45 p.m. The concert will be accompanied by a silent auction, holiday bake sale and refreshments. Non-perishable food items are requested. Free-will donations and proceeds from this event benefit the Church Response Community Food Pantry.

Nov. 20

Mannheim Steamroller’s music has become a hallmark of the holiday season and a tradition for generations of families. Mannheim Steamroller is the number one Christmas music artist in history. This beloved musical group is bringing its 35th anniversary tour to the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $52.50 to $72.50. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events

Nov. 21

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band is coming to Rapid City as part of “The Comeback Tour.” Several dates on the tour were sidelined when Brown became ill with COVID-19. “I hated missing some of the shows, but it was necessary and I'm back to 100 percent now and I'm just excited to be bringing people together,” Brown recently told CNN. He describes the band’s new 15-song album, “The Comeback,” as the best yet. The Zac Brown Band with special guest Anderson East performs at 7 p.m. in Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets are $85 to $175. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events

Nov. 26-27

Relive the beloved tale of Clara, her mysterious godfather and her magical journey to the Land of Sweets. Black Hills Dance Theatre presents “The Nutcracker Ballet 2021” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. Dozens of local dancers will star in this tale of an unforgettable Christmas Eve. Tickets are $27 to $39. Tickets and information: themonument.live/events

