October packed with magic, music and more entertainment

Oct. 6 — Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. performs his adults-only comedy at 8 p.m. at The Monument in Rapid City as part of his 2021 tour. This performance is recommended for 18 and older. Tickets are $32.50 to $77.50 through themonument.live.

Oct. 9-10 – “Cats,” the record-breaking musical spectacular, comes to The Monument in Rapid City with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” has captivated audiences with its tale of the Jellicles, who gather to decide which cat will come back to a new life. Tickets are $64 to $74 through themonument.live.

Oct. 15-17 – Black Hills Community Theatre’s Well Done Players present “Letters of a Woman Homesteader” at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. “Letters” tells the story of Elinore, a widow with a small daughter, homesteading in Wyoming in 1909, and their lives of hard work and joy. For tickets and information, call 605-394-1786.