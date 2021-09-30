October packed with magic, music and more entertainment

October is packed with entertaining treats. Magic, “Cats,” Pitbull, symphony music and more are coming to the Black Hills.
Performances
Oct. 1 – Internationally acclaimed magician Jason Hudy presents "Mesmerizing Magic" at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House & Arts Center in Spearfish. This family-friendly show combines large-scale illusions, comedy and audience participation. Hudy’s cutting-edge illusions and signature magic will leave you wondering, “How did he do that?” Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students. For tickets and information, call 605-642-7973 or go to matthewsopera.com/event/jason-hudy/
Oct. 1 – Black Hills Community Theatre’s Reading & Discussion Series presents “Or” by Liz Duffy Adams at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center’s Studio Theater in Rapid City. Masks are required; tickets available at the door only and admission is pay what you want. “Or” is spicy drama with a feminine twist. Playwright Aphra Behn, considered the first female professional playwright, struggles to complete her first script in one night – despite distractions of new love actress Nell Gwynne, and former loves King Charles and his spymaster. Audiences are invited to stay after the reading for a discussion with local theater history scholar Merlyn Q.
Oct. 2 -- John S. Dixon will present an organ recital at 2:30 p.m., at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rapid City. Free. Sponsored by American Guild of Organists.
Oct. 6 — Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. performs his adults-only comedy at 8 p.m. at The Monument in Rapid City as part of his 2021 tour. This performance is recommended for 18 and older. Tickets are $32.50 to $77.50 through themonument.live.
Oct. 9-10 – “Cats,” the record-breaking musical spectacular, comes to The Monument in Rapid City with shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” has captivated audiences with its tale of the Jellicles, who gather to decide which cat will come back to a new life. Tickets are $64 to $74 through themonument.live.
Oct. 15-17 – Black Hills Community Theatre’s Well Done Players present “Letters of a Woman Homesteader” at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Oct. 17. “Letters” tells the story of Elinore, a widow with a small daughter, homesteading in Wyoming in 1909, and their lives of hard work and joy. For tickets and information, call 605-394-1786.
Oct. 22 – Black Hills Community Theatre’s Reading & Discussion Series continues with “Language of Angels” by Naomi Iizuka at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center’s Studio Theater in Rapid City. Masks are required; tickets available at the door only and admission is pay what you want. Set in a small North Carolina town, the play centers on a girl’s death and her friends as they grapple with mortality, grief and regret. Audiences are invited to stay after the reading for a discussion.
Music
Oct. 1 -- Rapid City Concert Association starts its 2021-22 season with Miss Myra and the Moonshiners at 7 p.m. at The Monument in Rapid City. Miss Myra and The Moonshiners are a five-piece swing band that brings a fresh female-driven perspective to traditional New Orleans and hot club jazz. Their repertoire includes classic tunes from the 1920s and ‘30s and inspired originals. For season memberships, tickets and information, call 605-394-4111.
Oct. 2 -- Black Hills Opry returns with headliner Dion Pride at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. Son of legendary singer Charley Pride, Dion Pride is a recording artist, songwriter and multi-talented instrumentalist. The Black Hills Opry also features the classic country sound of the Lonesome Duvs (Pegie Douglas, Sherry Ann Taylor, Kimberly Kaye and Katie Lautenschlager), and Bill Palanuk, the Voice of the Opry. Tickets are $20 to $25. For tickets and information, go to onthestage.tickets/show/homestake-opera-house/black-hills-opry-67369.
Oct. 5 — Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Matthews Opera House & Arts Center in Spearfish. Proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, Wood’s songs have been featured on "Grey’s Anatomy," and "Private Practice." Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students. For tickets and information, call 605-642-7973 or go to matthewsopera.com/event/royal-wood.
Oct. 10 — A Tribute to John Denver starring Jim Curry will be at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Curry takes audiences back to the time when “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso,” and “Annie’s Song” topped the charts. Masks are required. Proceeds benefit Rushmore Noon Optimist members’ local youth activities. VIP seating and meet-and-greet, $37; adults $25; 18 and younger $15. For tickets and information, go to performingartsrc.org/box-office/.
Oct. 16 — Pitbull, aka Mr. Worldwide, makes his first-ever stop in South Dakota for a concert at 7 p.m. at The Monument in Rapid City. The global superstar, with guest Iggy Azalea, will pull out all the stops for a show full of instantly recognizable smash hits and surprises. Tickets are $65 to $125. For tickets and information, go to themonument.live.
Oct. 16 – High Plains Live! with Nina McIntire will be at 2 p.m. at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish. Internationally-known pianist McIntire will present a high-energy concert “Ivory Fantasy.” Part of the program is inspired by the work of South Dakota artist Jon Crane. Tickets are $15 reserved seating; $10 general admission. For tickets and information, go to westernheritagecenter.com/events/.
Oct. 20 – Black Hills fan favorites Orion and Stacey Potter & Co. will perform at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The Potters have charmed audiences with their dynamic performances for nearly a decade. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 military, seniors and students. For tickets and information, go to homestakeoperahouse.org/.
Oct. 22 – Supaman combines Native culture, comedy and urban hip hop culture in his show at 7 p.m. at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. His ability to motivate, encourage, and inspire through dance and hip hop music gives him a platform to educate on Indigenous issues. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 military, seniors and students. For tickets and information, go to homestakeoperahouse.org/.
Oct. 23 – Black Hills Symphony Orchestra opens its 2021-22 season with “We’re Back in Black (Tie),” at 7:30 p.m. in the Historic Theatre of the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Concert highlights range from Wagner’s “Prelude to Die Meistersinger” to a Dvorak violin concert featuring 2021 Young Artist winner Youngjoo Yang. Masks required. Tickets are $32 to $17. For tickets and information, go to bhsymphony.org.