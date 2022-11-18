Parades of lights kick off Black Hills holiday season

Black Hills communities will sparkle as glittering parades usher in the Christmas season.

The 24th annual Festival of Lights parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 tops offs a day of special events in downtown Rapid City.

Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, designated to celebrate and support locally owned businesses and their contributions to their community. In addition to visiting downtown businesses, shoppers can find unique items at the Winter Market, which will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. at Main Street Square. Local vendors will be selling hand-crafted goods such as custom wood carvings, ornaments, jewelry, home décor, wreaths, jams, honey and salsa.

The Black Hills Figure Skating Club will perform at 2 p.m. at the ice rink at Main Street Square. At 4:56 p.m., Mayor Steve Allender will lead the countdown to light the 3,000-pound blue spruce Christmas tree downtown.

Black Hills Works will be the grand marshal of this year’s Festival of Lights parade. The organization will be represented by multiple vehicles of people who Black Hills Works supports. Black Hills Works assists about 600 residents in the Rapid City area who have disabilities so they can reach their potential and lead meaningful lives.

“I think the parade will be as large as last year if not larger,” said Connie Olson, parade chairman. “We’re excited to have Black Hills Works lead our parade. … There are some new businesses participating and a lot of our favorites will be back. I think it’s going to be a good parade. There’s strong community support.”

Olson thanked the Rapid City Police Department and students from Western Dakota Technical College’s criminal justice program. She said the parade is a huge undertaking for the police, and the students volunteer to help secure the parade route.

Parades of lights will highlight Christmas festivities throughout the Black Hills.

Nov. 18

Keystone

Keystone’s parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 opens the town’s Victorian Christmas celebration. The parade begins on Swanzey Street and ends at the Keystone Community Center. The Victorian Christmas events continue Nov. 19 with a craft fair, silent auction, turkey bingo and more. Go to visitkeystonesd.com/victorian-christmas-celebration/ for more information.

Nov. 25

Belle Fourche

The “Light Up the Night” parade begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Belle Fourche. This kick-off to the holiday season is part of a celebration that includes visits with Santa, carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, chili feed, city Christmas tree lighting, an open house at Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, and fireworks over the lawn behind Tri-State Museum. Go to bellefourchechamber.org/events/ for more information.

Nov. 26

Hill City

The Old Tyme Lighted Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Hill City. Enjoy cider and roasted chestnuts as you watch the parade. Afterward, children can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Old World Plaza and receive the traditional gift of an apple and a candy cane. Go to visithillcitysd.com/events/ for more information.

Dec. 2

Sturgis

The annual Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Ball Park Road, then continues down Ball Park Road onto Junction Avenue. It’s part of a two-day event includes a community Christmas tree lighting, treats and the mayor reading “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Go to sturgisareachamber.com/events/signature-events/sturgis-tree-lighting-ceremony-parade-of-lights/ for more information.

Hot Springs

Start with a Cookie Cruise and stay for the Journey of Lights parade at 6:15 p.m. in Hot Springs. The parade will begin on Minnekahta Avenue and end at Evans Plunge Mineral Springs. The day’s events begin at 4 p.m. with a Christmas in the Hills Cookie Cruise. The public can visit several businesses in Hot Springs, sample cookies made by local bakers and vote for their favorite. The Sandstone Singers perform at 4:30 p.m. in The Evans. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at The Evans at 5:30 p.m., with porch caroling by Floyd and Connie Gersuch. A tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., followed by the parade and a soup supper at 6:45 p.m. at United Churches of Hot Springs, 342 N. Garden St. The cost of the meal is donation. Go to hotsprings-sd.com/ for more information.

Dec. 3

Custer

The 33rd annual Custer Christmas Parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Eighth Street and Mount Rushmore Road. This annual parade of lights signals the kick-off of the holiday season in the Southern Hills. After the parade, the Memorial Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at Way Park. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be Dec. 8. Go to custersd.com/Custer-Christmas-Parade for more information.

Spearfish

The Holidazzle parade and Christmas tree lighting start at 6 p.m. in downtown Spearfish. Special events and a citywide holiday lights contest are taking place throughout the day and evening at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives, the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, Black Hills State University, Grace Balloch Memorial Library and more. Go to visitspearfish.com/events/2022/12#monthly-events for more information.