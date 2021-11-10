Parker McCollum to perform Feb. 18 at Summit Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Parker McCollum’s concert in Rapid City.

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum will perform Feb. 18, 2022, in Summit Arena at The Monument. Tickets are $24.50 to $125.50 and can be purchased at themonument.live.

Texas native McCollum’s concert in Rapid City will showcase his major label debut album, “Gold Chain Cowboy.” McCollum wrote all 10 songs on “Gold Chain Cowboy,” including his platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio “To Be Loved By You.” In addition to writing album track “Rest of My Life” solo, Parker shares songwriting credits with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert, and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.