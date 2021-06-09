Playhouse alumni reprise classic comedy online

The Black Hills Playhouse Alumni Association is taking audiences back to the summer of 1987 by reprising a classic from that season, “The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People” by Oscar Wilde.

Playhouse alumni will star in an online production that can be viewed on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. MDT Friday, June 11. The YouTube link for the show will be posted on the Black Hills Playhouse Alumni Association and the Black Hills Playhouse Facebook pages on Thursday, June 10.

The show is free, although donations are encouraged. This is a fundraiser for new siding and a new roof for the Black Hills Playhouse. During the show, a link will be posted on the screen directing the audience where to give donations.

Set in Victorian London, “The Importance of Being Earnest” is a farcical comedy. The main characters maintain fictitious identities to escape burdensome social obligations while coping with romantic complications.

Many cast members will star in their original roles from the 1987 production. In order of appearance:

Lane, manservant — Stephen L. Hinkle (reprisal)

Algernon Moncrieff — Tyne Firmin (reprisal)

John Worthing, J.P. — Jarrod Emickl