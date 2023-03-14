Buffalo Passes for the Black Hills Playhouse’s 77th season are on sale now. Each Buffalo Pass is valid for four tickets to any performance or combination of performances in the upcoming 2023 season. Go to app.arts-people.com/index.php?buy_pass=bhp to purchase Buffalo Passes.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale April 1.

The 2023 season at the Black Hills Playhouse, themed “A Different Lens,” invites audiences to immerse themselves in new perspectives. The season lineup features “The Lifespan of a Fact” June 10-30, “Silent Sky” June 9-July 2, “The Drowsy Chaperone” July 9-23, and Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5 The Musical” July 30-Aug. 12.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on a true story. The 2018 critically acclaimed Broadway play is a fast-paced story with blistering comedy and timely relevance. Facts become blurry when they're twisted into fiction in the high-stakes world of publishing as an editor and fact-checker are in a showdown of fact versus fiction. Rated PG-13.

“Silent Sky” is a music-rich, female-led science drama about Henrietta Swan Leavitt and the forgotten women of science who worked at the dawn of modern astronomy to classify the stars. Henrietta Swan and her female peers changed the way we understand both the heavens and Earth. Rated PG.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” is a musical send-up of the Jazz Age packed with show-stopping songs and dances. When a die-hard theater fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in a hilarious musical farce. Rated PG.

Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5 The Musical,” featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, is an uplifting tale of women’s rights. Based on the 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this comedic tale follows three secretaries who band together after a series of injustices to take down their sexist boss. Rated PG; recommended for ages 12 and older.

Camp registration

Registration is open now for Black Hills Playhouse’s BHP Jr. camps. There are two sessions – fifth through seventh grades July 9-15, and eighth through 12th grades July 16-22. Tuition assistance is available.

BHP Jr. camp is designed to meet youths wherever they are on their arts journey and inspire a lifelong love of theater. Campers will spend the week singing, dancing and rehearsing “MTI’s Broadway Junior Revue: Raise Your Voice.” At the end of the week, the campers will put on a production for friends and family. The group will take a day trip to the Black Hills Playhouse to meet theater professionals and watch “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/camps for more information and to register.