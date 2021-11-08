Playhouse holiday ticket packages on sale for 2022 season

Holiday ticket packages are on sale through Dec. 31 for the Black Hills Playhouse’s 76th season. The holiday ticket packages range from $67 to $445. To purchase tickets or for information, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com/holiday-sale or call the box office, 605-255-4141 ext. 1.

Black Hills Playhouse, located in Custer State Park, has a lineup of drama, comedy, music and romance in store for its 2022 season, which is themed “A Real Ball, a King, two Knaves, a Princess, a Jester or two, and YOU.”

“The Mountaintop” June 3 to 12 opens the season. “The Mountaintop” is a two-person fictional depiction of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last day on Earth. The entire play is set in a Lorraine Motel room on the evening before his assassination. King is alone, trying to create another powerful speech. Rated R for language.

Neil Simon’s classic “The Odd Couple” runs June 18 to July 3. When fastidious Felix becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, messy Oscar. Oscar tries to get Felix out of his funk by arranging a double date with two wacky British neighbors, Cecily and Gwendolyn. When the plan backfires and Felix grows even more despondent, his friendship with Oscar is put to the test. Rated PG.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella” runs July 13 to 31. Cinderella chafes under the cruelty of her wicked stepmother and her evil stepsisters, Calliope and Minerva, until her fairy godmother steps in to change her life for one unforgettable night. Cinderella falls for handsome Prince Christopher, whose parents, King Maximillian and Queen Constantina, are anxious for him to find a suitable wife. Rated G.

“Something Rotten” closes the 2022 season with performances Aug. 10 to 20. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play, but they’re stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer predicts that the future of theater will involve singing, dancing and acting, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. Rated PG-13.

